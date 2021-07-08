In theaters July 9
THE PLOT:
On the lam for refusing to sign the Wakovia Accords, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) quietly retreats to a remote region of Norway. But soon, her solitude is shattered by an unwarranted attack by a mysterious warrior who mimics the Avengers’ styles of fighting.
Escaping with the item the mimic sought, Black Widow is led to her long-lost sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) and eventually a family that betrayed her.
Black Widow must now find the elusive “Red Room” and its director Dreykov (Ray Winstone) an overlord hell-bent on subjugating women around the world in order to manipulate cultures, topple governments and/or start wars.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Black Widow,” is a swan song of a storied, legendary and very popular Marvel character, but unfortunately, (like Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars The Last Jedi”) finds their last curtain call a disappointment.
This origin story begins in 1995 as an adolescent Natasha Romanoff is separated from her family, stripping her of a childhood in order for the Russian government to reprogram her as a deadly killer.
Marvel didn’t fully drop the ball, but they certainly made a misstep with this film. Black Widow is a deadly, dangerously smart Avenger with a no-holds-barred attitude. Yet, in this film, audiences are introduced to her self-centered father Alexi Shostokov (David Harbour), unflinching mother Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and sarcastic sister Yelena who are a veritable laugh-fest that both undermines the seriousness of Dreykov’s nefarious plot and dilutes the legend of Black Widow.
My wife asked the perfect question when she inquired,” Why didn’t they keep this serious and show, for example, what happened in Budapest with Hawkeye?”
Marvel has done the same twisting of a character with Thor, transforming the Demi-god into a demi-comedian. Using humor to help audiences reset for the next tense sequence is smart and effective, but they are over-balancing some of their films at the expense of the characters.
This is a plot unworthy of Black Widow. Marvel has wowed audiences for years with action-packed, character-driven stories defined by complexity, nuance and full-blown emotional moments. Yet, here, we find a pedestrian plot that lacks both complexity and nuance to offer fans a story that the “Fast and Furious” franchise may borrow for “F10.”
This film is supposed to be about strong women shrugging off the chains of society and men. But instead of enjoying an inspiring story, we are berated with a heavy-handed preachy narrative that insults both women and men.
Of course, the top-notch effects are ever-present and there are some strong fight scenes, but nothing that elevates this film to true Marvel status – disappointing.
“Black Widow” certainly invites viewers into her web of intrigue, but once caught, we find that this spider has no bite.
LYNN’S TAKE:
For those craving the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen, “Black Widow” boldly arrives as a much-anticipated summer blockbuster event, checking off the usual boxes.
It’s the latest movie since the “Avengers: Endgame” finale in April 2019, although MCU has been busy delivering content on streaming services for the home screen that is far more original.
On the surface, this prequel-origin story has the appeal of women getting the job done instead of the plethora of standard-issue alpha males– they hold their own as intense fighting machines, using their brains along with their brawn.
Frequently outfitted in a snazzy black leather cat suit, the lithe Scarlett Johansson carries the day as lethal weapon Natasha, trying to vanquish all connections to the nefarious Red Room program. She trusts no one and can’t shake off nightmarish memories that she can only recall in fragments.
These overlong conflicts in what seems to be one endless chase scene after another are forgettable. How many cars can crash on narrow city streets? With such a flimsy outline, the story by Jack Schaeffer and Ned Benson, and screenplay by Eric Pearson, evaporates like the cool air when you exit into the summer heat. Pearson gave us “Godzilla vs. Kong” earlier this year.
Coloring within a red-and-black palette, Australian indie director Cate Shortland spotlights females triumphing but is hampered by a convoluted conspiracy plot that forces the women to take on their tormenter.
Using a Big Bad Wolf persona, Winstone, last seen in “Cats,” shows just how evil he can be exerting mind-control over countless young women, training them to be operatives/slaves for Mother Russia. But ta-da, Yelena (Florence Pugh), no slouch in the fierce department, gets her hands on a serum that will stop this madness.
Now it’s time for musical vials! (It really doesn’t get much better, or easier to understand).
The MCU movies have always alluded to Natasha’s tormented years as an assassin who broke free. She thought she exacted revenge, but not so fast. There is an armor-clad “Terminator” figure hot in pursuit.
Nevertheless, the high-octane opening is fun. The film flashes back to Ohio in 1995, where Natasha and her sister are getting ready for dinner when their father comes home from work and tells his family they must leave.
Turns out the parents, Aleksei (David Harbour) and scientist Melina (Rachel Weisz), are Russian spies posing as an American family, and federal agents are hot in pursuit. As they race to an air strip, their lives are increasingly in danger. Once in Cuba, the girls are separated and drugged, and thus begins Natasha’s transformation into a brainwashed super-spy.
This lively exchange is a well-choreographed thrill ride that won’t be matched again for the remainder of the film’s 2-hour, 13-minute runtime.
“Black Widow” concentrates on her family, as tangled as it is, which gives big-energy Pugh another interesting turn as her kid ‘sister’ Yelena and versatile Harbour as the comical oaf ‘father,’ who once upon a time was a superhero named Red Guardian. Here, the girls reunite with dear old dad by breaking him out of a Siberian prison.
Pugh and Johansson project a sibling-like relationship, exchange snappy repartee and bicker like sisters who have long-standing grudges.
Apparently, the family pops up again because of unfinished business. The inspired casting propels this film to be better – although Weisz’s character is undeveloped.
This is Johansson’s eighth time portraying the strong-willed and smart character, who now crusades for justice along with her save-the-world Avenger buddies. Only it’s a bit thorny in that boy’s club during this time frame because the ‘enhanced human’ Avengers are regulated by a government oversight panel (the Sokovia Accords).
This time-out period takes place somewhere between “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), which is why Natasha was attempting to hide away from Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt), secretary of state.
Johansson, in between Oscar-nominated roles and prestige films, first showed up as Natalie Rushman in “Iron Man 2” in 2010 and gained favor in storylines until – spoiler alert -- her sacrificial demise in “Avengers: Endgame.”
In the comic books, Stan Lee introduced the character in 1964, during the Cold War. While conceived as a femme fatale at first, her look and mission have evolved over the years.
While Natasha continues to be guarded, Johansson helps fill in the blanks because of her talents. Yet, it is such a thin story – she is put through the paces of green-screen acting within a constant stream of explosions that sub for exposition.
She remains a mystery, which is inevitable.