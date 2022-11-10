In theaters Nov. 11
THE PLOT:
The Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) is dead and Wakanda is now lead by Queen Ramanda (Angela Bassett) who has decided not to share Wakanda’s technologies and its Vibranium. Struggling with her grief, Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) hides in her lab behind her science.
When the United States finds Vibranium on the ocean floor, they also disturb an ancient underwater culture led by the powerful Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
Namor kills the U.S. soldiers, sending a “Do Not Disturb” message.
Wakanda now finds itself blamed for killing the U.S. soldiers while trying to convince Namor to find a peaceful solution to the dilemma.
As Princess Shuri looks for peace, she also seeks vengeance, forcing her to choose between her heart and her head.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the next installment in the ongoing Marvel Universe and is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther.”
With the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, many fans were wondering how Marvel would continue the franchise. Opening with Black Panther’s funeral, audiences are then offered the traditional Marvel comic pages opening in silence in honor of this talented actor.
However, as this film unfolds, it becomes evident that the magic from the original film did not carry over to this film. The Black Panther learned that his country could not survive “on an island.” Working together for peace and prosperity would strengthen all parties. This positive unifying message was the strength of “Black Panther,” vaulting it into blockbuster status with all demographics of viewers.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is but a shadow of its predecessor. This film is more divisive than uniting and is about vengeance and power, tradition and technology, mistrust, and greed. Wakanda doesn’t trust the motives of the U.N. and cancels their arrangement to share their technology and resources with the west. As western superpowers attempt to forcibly take Vibranium from Wakanda, Wakanda pulls back from the world once again. The United Nations is portrayed as a group hell-bent on power and resources at any cost. The powerful leaders of Wakanda also show little wisdom, letting their emotions get the better of them.
Writer/Director Ryan Coogler along with writer Joe Robert Cole, bring plenty of action to the screen with a myriad of fights, car crashes (ala the 1990s) and posturing. Characterization with a strong narrative and themes gives action gravity and purpose. The themes are muddled, forcing viewers to interpret these messages on their own – and they aren’t all that uplifting. The story itself is formulaic and predictable with no twists. The dialogue is shaky, attempting grandiose monologues of loss, tradition, grief, and trust. Wright and Huerta give uneven performances and cannot overcome the mediocre story to shine in their roles. Other characters suddenly change, such as M’Baku who transforms from an imposing warrior to become a wise sage for Princess Shuri.
Even the cool Wakandan technologies seem uninspired as they struggle to overcome their primitive adversaries. This film simply lacks the Marvel polish and quality as Coogler works unsuccessfully to elicit emotion using musical accompaniment instead of building strong characters through writing. It falls short in its attempt to inspire and entertain. As Shuri fights internally between tradition and technology, vengeance and compromise, and grief and forgiveness, audiences will fight to find the answer to, “Will Wakanda last forever without Boseman?”
LYNN’S TAKE:
Visually engaging and girl-power savvy, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is at its most heartfelt grieving for its king, and the larger-than-life actor whose absence is deeply felt.
There is so much goodwill for the cultural phenomenon that is Marvel’s first black superhero and the groundbreaking big, bold spectacle released in 2018 to universal acclaim, that it’s unfortunate the sequel suffers from sensory overload.
Technically, it’s dazzling, and the same elements that were so noteworthy in the first – seamless state-of-the-art visual effects, the cultural rhythms in Ludwig Goransson’s score, breathtaking production design by Hannah Beachler and costume designer Ruth E. Carter’s striking looks retain their grandeur.
New cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, an Emmy nominee for Marvel’s “Loki,” showcases fictional Wakanda’s natural beauty and makes the panoramic vistas shimmer.
At the 2019 Academy Awards, “Black Panther” won three Oscars – first ever for Marvel Studios -- and also made history for Carter becoming the first African American woman to win in costume design, and Beachler, who was the first woman of color to not only win for production design but to be nominated. Goransson won for his score.
With his keen eye for nature and scientific wonder, director Ryan Coogler is also mindful of presenting Wakanda’s customs and heritage as something very special.
Because the original was a game-changer, it was such a joyous experience along with other awed moviegoers. But now, after Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death from colon cancer in August 2020, the void is overwhelming and casts a large shadow over the film.
Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay (and original) with Joe Robert Cole, offers a fitting tribute to Chadwick as T’Challa throughout the film, using footage of the actor in all his regal glory. That loss is inescapable – and the sadness is conveyed in the film’s characters, the actors playing the roles, and touching the audience.
It’s as if the film has the weight of the world on its shoulders and can’t transcend the reality that they were faced with in making the follow-up.
Then, there is the mammoth plot Coogler and Cole have crafted, turning the sequel into a very busy geopolitical thriller. To preserve their nation’s currency that is Vibranium, the royal family and warriors go to great lengths to protect their country. They must deal with shady U.S. operatives and a hidden under-the-sea nation not unlike the Aquaman lair.
As the enemies and conflicts become very complicated, it’s a chore to watch massive CGI battles with only perfunctory character interaction and only a smidgen of humor, especially for its 2 hours, 41 minutes runtime.
Nevertheless, the cast is strong top to bottom, with the spotlight on the extraordinary women. In fact, it might be the greatest advertisement for women to pursue STEM careers ever, showcasing their big brains using technology to solve problems and advance heroism.
In a much larger role, Angela Bassett is superb as smart and strong Queen Ramonda, with fearless Letitia Wright meeting her moment as brilliant scientist Shuri, a very different kind of princess.
Other forces to be reckoned with include fierce Danai Gurira as Okoye, resilient Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia and the new character, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, an MIT math whiz and innovative inventor.
Also impressive is Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the underwater kingdom ruler.
It goes without saying that you must stay for the additional scene after the first batch of credits, and yes, there are some surprising twists revealed throughout.
While the sequel seems to be more of everything, including its overstuffed plot that has three separate storylines colliding in messy fashion, it is still riveting.
Being an action-adventure based on a Marvel comic book has formula limitations, but “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” surmounted the challenges faced by Boseman’s death as best it could. It’s just facing the harsh reality of T’Challa’s demise that brings it crashing down to earth.