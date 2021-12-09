In theaters Dec. 10, on Prime Video Dec. 21.
THE PLOT:
1953 finds Lucy (Nicole Kidman) in hot water again, not her character in her hit comedy show “I Love Lucy,” but the real Lucy, Lucille Ball. The House Unamerican Activities Committee, who investigates alleged communist activities in the U.S. has accused Ball of being a communist.
She did check the box on her voter registration card as a communist, but did so to honor her socialist relative who raised her. Now everything she and husband Desi (Javier Bardem) have worked so hard to build, is in jeopardy.
Following Lucy during this tumultuous week, we discover that her uncompromising nature creates her success and adds pressure to her life.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Being The Ricardos” follows Lucy as she navigates a PR nightmare when she is accused of being a communist.
Lucy and Desi have worked hard to overcome the prejudices in Hollywood – those against brown people and women. Together, they combine their strengths to create “I Love Lucy” one of the most poplar sit coms in television history.
Yet, one newspaper headline could undermine their careers. Day by day audiences join Lucy, Desi, William Frawley as, Fred Mertz (J.K. Simmons) and Vivian Vance as, Ethel Mertz (Nina Arianda) as they work with writers, producers and crew to create and film a weekly sitcom for a live audience.
Writers Bob Carroll Jr. ( Jake Lacy) and Madelyn Pugh (Alia Shawkat) are tasked with writing a weekly comedy sketch, as the read-throughs create changes, run-throughs create more changes and Lucy herself constantly rethinks and re-runs scenes, the writers must adjust and succeed. Pugh also struggles to keep Lucy’s character smart and charming as her physical comedy can sometimes come across as vapid.
Frawley and Vance verbally poke one another as they bicker in character and out. Fred is old-school, while Ethel feels as though she is competing with Lucy’s popularity.
As the show development moves forward, television executives and sponsors wait with baited-breath to see if any newspapers pick up the story. Piling onto this is Lucy’s concern over her marriage – she suspects that Desi is having an affair.
Writer/director Aaron Sorkin masterfully creates a compelling story of communication. “I Love Lucy” was a show that had a mixed culture couple move through life in a most entertaining way. It began breaking barriers, which comedy does so well. However, this film is more about the behind-the-scenes communication. Lucy is not regretful that she checked the box for she sees it as a “thank you” to her relative who raised her, while Desi sees it as a slap in the face to everything that makes America great.
The pressures of creating a weekly sit come to be performed live make communication difficult because of the other stresses from producers, directors, sponsors and audiences. All this plays into the working environment of the set.
Beautifully written with snappy dialogue and real characters, Sorkin is a master at crafting a balanced, entertaining and well-paced story. The foundation of every good film.
The cast is amazing. Although I was hesitant at the outset, Kidman becomes Lucy, allowing us to get lost in the performance. Bardem, too, is wonderful as Desi a charmer, a defender of Lucy and a driving force behind the show’s success. Yet, with these two powerful actors at the helm, it’s the supporting cast that deepens this film. J.K. Simmons offers both laughs and heart-felt moments throughout, while Arienda brings the stresses of the show to the surface with an innocent sadness that magnifies Lucy’s predicament. Tony Hale as Executive Producer Jess Oppenheimer is the sad-sack who is supposed to be the glue that binds the cast, but almost unhinges everything and Shawkat offers a smart, witty writer who is totally locked into Lucy, the audience and society.
“Being the Ricardos” is a strong, memorable film that offers a behind-the-scene look into television and a slice of life in the 1950s. With excellent directing and writing, coupled with top-notch performances, this drama will stick to your ribs and fully satisfy.
LYNN’S TAKE:
One of the best films of the year, “Being the Ricardos” defies expectations, and it’s exhilarating.
Because this biographical drama focuses on richly textured storytelling, an extraordinary ensemble goes beyond impersonations of the “I Love Lucy” cast to seamlessly weave potential personal and professional crises within one week’s time.
Writer-director Aaron Sorkin has brilliantly constructed how household names Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz coped with damaging headlines while filming their groundbreaking television series that was seen by 60 million viewers each week.
The sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 1951 to 1957, was the first scripted television program shot on 35mm film in front of a studio audience and the first to feature an ensemble cast.
It was a big deal. One of the most influential shows in history, it was voted Best TV Show of All Time in a 2012 survey conducted by ABC News and People magazine. Fans remember certain episodes fondly – the unforgettable candy factory, Vitameatavegamin and grape stomping to name a few. (Don’t worry – fans get a taste).
Sorkin incorporates the Red Scare, courtesy of the hysteria caused by the House Committee on Un-American Activities by now disgraced Sen. Joseph McCarthy, as tabloid headlines screamed Lucy was a Communist – and powerful gossip columnist Walter Winchell announced it on his weekly radio show.
Sorkin also depicts how cavalierly women were treated in Hollywood in a sharp script that can resonate with modern audiences.
After five Emmy Awards for “The West Wing” and multiple Oscar nominations – and one win for “The Social Network,” his style is familiar – “Sorkin speak” – and it remains riveting.
Above all, the film concentrates on the relationships. The actors nimbly deliver the material to make it sing – and zing.
Lucille Ball is portrayed as a talented creative force who struggled to be taken seriously in a male-dominated business in the early days of a young industry. She was tough, but she had to be, and fought for what she wanted.
The time is 1952, and the creative team gets everything right about the period – including attitudes and social mores.
And so do the actors -- three Academy Award winners and one Tony Award winner deliver a master class on portraying four real people from the inside out.
Proving the naysayers wrong, Nicole Kidman may make believers out of her harshest critics with her multi-layered portrayal. She shows us different facets of Lucy’s life – the wife, mother, performer, and producer.
Kidman works fluidly with equally magnetic Javier Bardem as her mate and business partner, and he’s an indelible Desi Arnaz – he captures the savvy producer, protective husband, charismatic singer, vivacious musician, and a Cuban immigrant torn from his former life.
A pioneering power couple, both were driven, intelligent people who blazed trails and envisioned the big picture. They had a tempestuous hot-cold relationship that affected their careers and didn’t last in their personal lives. Sorkin honors them as visionaries while not sugar-coating their issues.
As the show’s sidekicks Fred and Ethel Mertz --- the Ricardos’ landlords – William Frawley and Vivian Vance were further from their character’s reality than the public knew.
As hard-drinking, sarcastic veteran Bill Frawley, ace character actor J.K. Simmons is a terrific grumpy old guy with little tolerance for fools – yet a softer, wiser man when letting his guard down. He’s a certain supporting actor nominee, and awards nominations should be forthcoming for all.
A spirited Nina Arianda, 2011 Tony Award winner for “Venus in Fur” in her first Broadway role, knows exactly who Vivian was and honors the second-fiddle actress while announcing her arrival in a major way.
TV was just beginning to be a force for societal change, and “I Love Lucy” was the biggest show on television at that time, the gem in CBS’s crown.
Back then, the sitcom’s premise was different – As the wife of Cuban bandleader Ricky Ricardo, Lucy tries to help him succeed in show business but usually gets in a pickle, driving her husband crazy. She usually enlisted best gal pal Ethel Mertz – her neighbor – in the shenanigans.
When the Ricardos welcomed little Ricky back in 1953, it was a major TV event. This film shows how the sausage was made, so to speak – the network brass dealing with Lucy’s real-life pregnancy in a typical tone-deaf way indicative of the times.
The supporting cast excels at revealing the period restrictions, and the dilemmas involved in running a successful TV show. Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy play crucial staffers Jess Oppenheimer, Madelyn Pugh, and Bob Carroll Jr. as their young selves while John Rubinstein, Linda Lavin and Ronny Cox play them as older retirees looking back.
As director, Sorkin shows us the writers’ room and the soundstage, then opens the doors on their personal life – and their Hollywood back stories. It’s a revealing glimpse into the personalities as well as Lucy’s comedic genius and Desi’s practicality focused on moving the show forward.
This is only his third film directing, and most accomplished work to date (“Molly’s Game” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” preceded it.)
In a clever move, Sorkin displays Lucy’s thought process on making scenes work – and often better. Alan Baumgarten’s editing and Jeff Cronenweth’s cinematography are exceptional in this regard, but every element – Jon Hutman’s production design, Susan Lyall’s costume design and Daniel Pemberton’s music score come together in a top-tier polished way. Most have worked with Sorkin before.
As is well-documented, the Arnaz’ marriage didn’t survive – and we see why here. In this case, Desi has more explaining to do than Lucy.
And Sorkin took creative liberties with the storyline – the events happened, but not in seven days. But it’s fascinating nonetheless and a well-crafted showbiz drama. Comedy is not pretty, Steve Martin titled his third comedy album in 1979, and this film certifies that to be true.
Above all, the film serves up a fresh appreciation for the talented pair. Engaging and entertaining, “Being the Ricardos” is a lush look at legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and the way they were at a crossroads time in America.