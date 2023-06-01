An HBO documentary currently streaming on Max
Behind that dazzling smile was a very complex woman. The actress’ undeniable and vast impact she had on generations of women is explored in the new documentary, “Being Mary Tyler Moore.”
But the two-hour film also delves into a carefully cultivated public image, and the real flaws beneath it. While still glowing with appreciation, the documentary also paints a portrait of a guarded woman with an aloof nature whose early years were troubled. She married at 18, mothered a son who tragically died under suspicious circumstances, and struggled with diabetes and alcoholism.
She had to fight for control of a career at a time women were given few opportunities. Her 18-year marriage to second husband Grant Tinker, the man behind MTM Enterprises, helped redefine her vanguard role in show business in the 1970s. He died in 2016, and their partnership is detailed here by others.
Basically, Moore was a reluctant feminist. Emmy-winning director James Adolphus features two very revealing interviews – first a condescending, infuriating sit-down with windbag David Susskind in 1966, and second, a more compassionate introspective look at her professional accomplishments as well as personal pain, with celebrity gossip columnist Rona Barrett in 1981.
Through well-chosen archival footage, Adolphus chronicles a remarkably long career, best known for being one of America’s beloved sweethearts, as the indelible housewife Laura Petrie of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (1961-66) – the first woman to wear pants on a TV series! – and the groundbreaking single career woman Mary Richards of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1970-77).
By showing snippets of such landmark episodes as the unforgettable “Chuckles Bites the Dust” in 1975 and “My Blonde-Haired Brunette” in 1961, Adolphus displays her comic genius.
After her award-winning time in the WJM newsroom -- the sitcom received 29 Emmys, 67 nominations, Moore went on to star in a short-lived variety show and a sitcom called "Mary" that lasted one season (no mention of either here), and several Broadway plays and films.
Her stunning performance in “Ordinary People” (1980) as a brittle, affluent suburban mother whose family unravels after the death of the eldest son and a suicide attempt by the youngest son earned an Oscar nomination and the film won Best Picture. (Everyone thought she was playing against type, but was she?)
Audio interviews with those closest to her as well as industry professionals she worked with or were influenced by, such as James L. Brooks and Allen Burns, creators of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” comment on her drive, talent, personality, and accomplishments. They mention that toughness and the pressure to live up to that celebrated TV persona.
The film presents Carl Reiner as a game-changer in Moore’s career, which is examined by his son, Rob Reiner, and her own audio praising the TV star and comic. Her former stepson, John Tinker, and her former step-daughter-in-law, Ronda Rich, who became very close with her, offer glimpses of her sometimes rocky personal life.
Another trailblazing woman, Lena Waithe, is among the producers – she became the first African American woman to win a primetime Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a comedy series in 2017 (“Master of None”).
Moore’s third husband, Dr. Robert E. Levine, is the executive producer. They were married for 33 years until her death in 2017, at age 80. Their love story is chronicled with an obvious mutual respect, and he allowed use of home movies that show a hard-fought-for happy private life.
The documentary writers include Brooks and Allen, plus Treva Silverman and Susan Silver, and is smartly edited by Mariah Mehmet
Katie Couric, Bernadette Peters, Phylicia Rashad, Rosie O’Donnell, and Reese Witherspoon are among the celebrities expressing how she revolutionized women’s roles in media.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who broke Moore’s record (5) for most wins as leading actress in a comedy with six Emmys, sums it up: “(Mary) fundamentally shifted in our culture how we perceived women in entertainment.”
Mary’s legacy is thus – a 60-year career that inspired women to dream bigger than they ever thought, and all the while she dealt with disappointments and frustrations that life holds for everyone.
Now go toss those hats up in the air, ladies. MTM, we salute you.