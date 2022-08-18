In theaters August 19.
THE PLOT:
Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) has brought his two daughters Meredith (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Jefferies) to his late wife’s remote African village to reconnect with his daughters.
Meeting family friend and game preserve enforcer Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), they embark upon a photographic safari.
However, they soon discover they soon become trapped in an angry lion’s territory. Dr. Samuels must now protect his daughters and save an injured Martin with nothing but grit and determination.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Beast” can be pared down to Jurassic Park” meets “Cujo.” Unfortunately, this film lacks the quality these two classics exhibit.
Dr. Samuels and his teen daughters trek into the Bush with Martin as their guide in search of beauty, relaxation and their mother’s legacy, but instead find danger and death.
This disappointing adventure is defined by poor decisions and stupidity. Once this family and experienced bushman realize they are in a survival situation, they panic, make rash decisions, leave the safety of their vehicle, split up and begin wading into rivers with crocodiles and wandering among the other dangerous fauna of Southern Africa.
Director Baltasar Kormàkur offers audiences a few standard African wildlife shots, and this is supposed to immerse us in Africa. We learn nothing of the locals (their mother’s/wife’s people), their beliefs about nature and very little about the world around them. We also learn little to nothing about the characters. Standard clichés of “no-wi-fi,” bickering sisters and anger tied to grief is only used to set them up as sympathetic characters – instead of as real people who become sympathetic as audiences start rooting for them. There is also no resolution to this family’s struggles after the climax, just survival.
The story is too simplistic and only plays on one emotion – fear. Films that have smart, thoughtful characters who still struggle to survive, garner heightened emotions from audiences. But when a film has characters who stumble and bumble their way through it almost becomes frustrating. As this survival story unfolds, so does our confidence unravel in finding satisfaction with the plot.
The cast gives uneven performances with Haley, Jefferies, and Copley (where has he been?) giving good performances, but Elba is the weak link, failing to inject any emotion into his character and thus the film. Whether Elba was limited with the writing and/or unhappy with the project, it was evident that his heart was not in this story.
The only star in this film is the digital lion and its developers. This beast is truly menacing and will certainly strike fear into viewers. But that is not enough to truly frighten moviegoers for the true depth of fear comes in threats to those for whom we care – and too many factors play against audiences fully caring for these characters.
“Beast” is surely a menacing film of survival, but audiences are short-changed with shortcuts from a mediocre story.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Even an actor as good as Idris Elba can’t save this overblown and half-baked adventure-thriller.
While it starts out promisingly enough, with stunning scenic backdrops and sweeping shots of galloping giraffes, “Beast” quickly falls apart when it becomes “Cujo” and the ticked off apex predator hunts down all humans in sight – except when he/she doesn’t.
The maulings are intense and gruesome, obviously – did they not ever heed ‘it’s not nice to fool Mother Nature?’ and the cast illogically puts themselves in harm’s way.
Characters make a series of decisions that go from bad to worse, so that they seem as dense as people in slasher films. The youngest daughter, Norah (Leah Jeffries), has a penchant for wandering at the worst times. (But is it ever in unfamiliar territory?).
While I’m not skilled in the laws of the jungle, I’m pretty sure screenwriter Ryan Engle ignores most of them.
Engle takes a video game approach, just as he did in “Rampage” and run-of-the-mill Liam Neeson movies “Commuter” and “Non-Stop,” and the action doesn’t match the characters, who are poorly drawn in the broadest cliches. For a supposedly smart man, Elba’s Dr. Samuels has little common sense.
Then there are the standard tropes. We have the angry daughter lashing out at busy doctor dad who wasn’t around. Oh, that’s original. Scenes of unrealistic peril ensue, even for an animals-attack plot.
By the end, you just want everyone to be put out of their misery after what seems to be an interminable amount of pummeling. The film’s saving grace is its short runtime of 93 minutes.
However, the audience lost patience midway, and laughter grew. Would you step on a walkie-talkie willingly when that is your only lifeline?
As their friend Martin, Sharlto Copley does what he can with a role that mostly dispenses information as he gives them a tour, which goes horribly wrong. Copley, who showed so much promise in “District 9” in 2009, doesn’t have an opportunity here to stand out.
Jeffries and Halley are natural enough as sisters, and Elba’s character owns up to his failings, so you expect the squabbles given the circumstances.
But the characters are soon boxed in, and the conveniences become contrivances. Whatever goodwill we had for the characters evaporates and interest wanes, so that the conclusion seems anticlimactic.
Kormakur’s style is very busy, and his longshots lack focus --- especially as the characters’ overlapping dialogue becomes hard to understand, and it is more difficult than it should be to hear what the actors are saying.
Hampered by not only poor sound but also sloppy computer-generated graphic images that don’t seem realistic, the film becomes a merciless slog.
Disingenuous and dissatisfying, “Beast” is ultimately forgettable soon after exiting the theater.