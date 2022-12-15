Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Streaming on Netflix Dec. 16
THE PLOT:
Silverio (Daniel Giménez Cacho) is a Mexican journalist who has been working in Los Angeles for decades. His supportive wife Lucia (Griselda Siciliani) is also frank with him as he struggles with his mixed feelings regarding immigration. He defends both the U.S. and Mexico when others speak poorly of either country, yet he feels guilty that other Mexicans cannot move freely between his two countries, and he sees himself as an American and as a Mexican.
Silverio is to be the first Mexican journalist to receive this prestigious American journalism award. Returning to Mexico with his family, he jumps in and out of reality with his dreams and thoughts as he moves toward the award date. As his discussions with his family spur other memories and moments, Silverio finally discovers the meaning of his dreams, visions, and life.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Bardo: False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths” is an off-beat gaze into the head of director Alejandro Iñarritu (“The Revenant,” “Birdman,” “Biutiful”) as he leads us into a rabbit hole of peculiar moments that lead to his ultimate truth.
Silverio suffers from imposter syndrome – feeling that he is undeserving of his position and accolades which causes him increasing stress as the award ceremony approaches. He and his wife still struggle to move past the loss of a child (Mateo), who lived a single day, they now carry his ashes with them. As he and his family relax in Mexico, viewers find this family to be a typical one, with a frank wife telling her husband the truths she sees and he won’t admit, and a living son who is somewhat disinterested and argumentative as he wrestles with maturity.
Writer/director Alejandro Iñarritu is one of my favorite writer/directors. He captured me with one of my favorite films “Biutiful” starring Havier Bardem and hasn’t let me go since.
The definition of Bardo is, (in Tibetan Buddhism) a state of existence between death and rebirth, varying in length according to a person’s conduct in life and manner of, or age at, death. Silverio indeed reflects upon his life through surreal visions and memories, keeping viewers on their toes as strange occurrences pop up at any time. We also get to know Silverio as a man somewhat detached from his own life, almost like the view we get as an outsider looking in. He struggles with his identity as he is frustrated with the Mexican government but is proud of his people and their history.
This film has an odd narrative, and therefore it hasn’t played well with some critics. Silvario’s journey slowly adds pieces to the puzzle of his life as off-beat occurrences throw light on Mexican history as when he witnesses the 1847 Battle of Chapultepec while visiting the U.S. Embassy. He envisions Mexicans collapsing on the street paralyzed by their country’s corruption. He also reminisces about being a husband and father especially with his son Lorenzo (Iker Sànches Solano) reminds him of a pet salamander who died when he tried to bring him to America to fend off his loneliness. Our peek into his life and mind is both unsettling and wondrous as we participate in his vivid dreams and visions, but there is a reason for all of this, and that climax holds the emotional resolution.
Iñarritu offers viewers gorgeous shots of Mexico’s beauty within its ancient streets as well as breathtaking landscapes that seem to be pulled from classic paintings. The outstanding cinematography is a strong element to this story as Silverio marches toward his destiny.
This is a film that should be viewed more than once to capture the nuances of the characters, the culture, and the beautiful settings. “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” may seem like it’s about death but is more about the life we leave behind.