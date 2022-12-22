In theaters Dec. 23
THE PLOT:
1920s Hollywood finds silent movie stars living a life of excess. Sex, drugs and Big Band music define the evenings while crushing pressures with filmmaking occupy the days.
Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) is an established silver screen heartthrob who loves the excess, the power and the hunt. Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) is only a star in her own mind as she arrives in Los Angeles, but will soon taste the excesses, the fame and the addictions.
As the film industry moves from silent films to talkies, careers rise and soar while others peak and wane – so goes the Hollywood life cycle of the Golden Age of film.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Babylon” is a decadent rollercoaster ride offering audiences a peek into the movie industry’s golden age, but that window also shows some of the dark underbelly that often follows excessive money and the faltering of morals.
The biblical Babylon was the city that God destroyed for its evil ways and wickedness just as this industry seems to destroy its own while at the same time encouraging those excesses – begging the question, is Hollywood meant to be God or Babylon here?
1920s Hollywood finds Jack Conrad leading a cast of partiers at nightly orgies in the Hollywood hills. Gossip abounds, industry posturing is common, and the seeds of opportunity are planted.
Sneaking into this party with the help of assistant, Manny (Diego Calva), is Nellie LaRoy. Nellie is looking for a break, an opportunity to show her stuff – and does she ever do that!
Director Damien Chazelle brings a non-stop adventure of Hollywood history as seen through the eyes of an outsider, Manny. This bohemian lifestyle at first seems to be lauded as progressive and Avant Guard but Chazelle slowly transitions Manny and us into the realization that excesses always catch up, with sobering consequences. The idea that the film industry is always innovating is also a driving force for the film.
“Babylon” is an unusual film because it is a film about an industry, not an individual. The characters in the film discover at various times, that they are only temporary employees. Whether the industry leaves them behind or they leave the industry, this process of creating stories on film is draining.
Jack eventually sobers up enough to realize that he has been left behind because he didn’t change with the times, whereas Nellie’s star eventually wanes to discover that her addictions have caught up with her. One of my favorite characters is black trumpeter Sidney Palmer. Palmer plays his trumpet day and night and witnesses the over-indulgences and the degradation, of which he is all too familiar. His character is one of the few who escape the industry to find solace and respect.
The cast gives even performances, however, since this is a narrative about an industry, the characters are less important. They feel as if these characters are acting a role within their lives, keeping viewers at arms-length. Each has moments of candor, but it is not enough on which to hang our emotions. Pitt is suave and debonaire, he is laidback and even-keeled, but becomes a sad sack when the party that was his life blood, ends. Robbie’s Nellie is almost manic. Her performance is over-the-top and seems to simply be a reprisal of her Harley Quinn character without the makeup.
This film not only shows the sinful side of the industry, but it also shows its power and beauty. The absolute mayhem of shooting massive battle scenes, to a final shot at last light that perfectly captures a closing kiss, reinforces the idea that movies allow people to escape their everyday lives. “People feel less alone at the movies,” we are told, and it is true that people of all demographics can gather together to enjoy a common experience and still find something totally different from the experience – amazing.
With a running time of 3 hours and 8 minutes, the film needs to have strong pacing and it delivers with a true rollercoaster ride throughout. The ups and downs are steep as there are at least 6 deaths in the film, but moments shine as when Manny witnesses the first talkie in a New York theater. The crowd reaction gave me goosebumps! As Manny begins moving up the Hollywood ladder as a studio executive, he realizes he has become someone that he despises as he scrambles to keep his position and power at the expense of others’ dignity.
Jack even goes so far as to say that movies are more important than life, which is still expressed today by some of those in the industry. As Jack realizes his career has taken a steep dive to the bottom, he is told that he will always have immortality on celluloid, but that is not what he craves, it’s the power and attention.
This film is too long with the opening orgy lasting close to 20 minutes and the closing montage of cinematic advancements is overtly self-aggrandizing. Editing this down to a tight 2.5 hours would have helped, but when Hollywood wants to blow their own horn, nothing is going to stop them.
“Babylon” is a gem that sparkles but lacks full polish as its crowing, boasting and long running time often makes this seem like a tower of Babel.