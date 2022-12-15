In theaters Dec. 16
THE PLOT:
Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) now lives happily with his new family on Pandora. His family and joy grows as the years pass. However, when Quaritch (Stephen Lang), an old rival in a new avatar returns seeking revenge, Jake must prioritize his family’s safety.
Abandoning his forest world, he flees to a coastal tribe where his family struggles to fit in. Quaritch’s relentless search, driven by his hatred, eventually pays off leading to a deadly showdown of off-world weaponry vs. native power.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is the next installment of Writer/director James Cameron’s Avatar franchise as he continues to push the limits of digital filmmaking.
Sully is now permanently bound to his avatar and is essentially a Pandora native. Along with his mate Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their four birth/adopted children, they live happily among the deep, dense forests alongside the flora and fauna of this distant world. When Sully’s rival Colonel Miles Quaritch returns within a native avatar, but holding the same vengeful attitude, their inevitable showdown is a no-brainer.
Back in 2009 when I reviewed the original film “Avatar,” I wondered if audiences would come out to see that original film –they did. The groundbreaking digital effects vaulted this film into orbit and set a memorable path for future digital filmmaking.
The next installment has markedly improved the digital effects. I usually don’t recommend how viewers see their films, whether it be in theaters or at home streaming often doesn’t make a marked difference. However, it does here. I highly recommend paying the extra money to see this film in IMAX 3D. The 3D effects are excellent and add an epic feel to the environments as well as deepening the exotic nature of this planet. The forest flora is thick and colorful, sometimes sentient and beautiful while the fauna is alien and dangerous. Yet, within this alien culture are concepts that audiences can understand. The family unit, the child rearing experience, finding your place in the world and fighting for your home and safety are all basic concepts that drive the natives to defend their homes and connect viewers with these aliens.
The themes are not heavy-handed. Those of self-worth, identity and environmentalism abound, but are woven perfectly into the film.
This is an action film at its root. The narrative is straight forward and less complex than other genres. The heroes and villains are simple to distinguish and the plot follows the traditional action path. Fortunately, the culture on this planet is well defined and authentic. This simplicity is acceptable because the digital effects are so eye-popping and immersive that the plot doesn’t get in the way of this visual treat.
Could Cameron have added a bit more depth to this story? Of course. The plot also feels a bit rushed in spots as the transitions are rough and feel as though we’ve jumped a chapter, but the world that he has created seems so real that audiences are going to want to see this film multiple times in order to catch details you’ve missed in other viewings.
The cast is solid all around. Worthington and Saldaña create an easy pocket in which viewers can join them in their quest to save their family, culture and planet.
As we skate toward the inevitable climax, we are fully invested in Sully’s and Neytiri’s quest to stop Quaritch and his men. Add to this a deep mythology of Pandora culture and state-of-the-art digital effects and the 3 hour and 18 minute running time of “Avatar: The Way of Water” will seem too short a time in this wondrous world.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Looks 10, story 3. Regardless of its visual splendor from state-of-the-art effects, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is a bloated, confusing mess of a story.
Cinematographer extraordinaire Russell Christopher, who did “Titanic” and “Ant-Man,” and a team of hundreds of animators. motion-capture artists and graphics wizards make this sci-fi world fantastical, but a pedestrian plot can’t muster enough excitement to sit through 192 minutes of a curiously uninvolving scenario.
Big bad military = evil territorial bullies, noble blue people = at one with nature.
With some nods to his previous mega-hits “Titanic,” “Aliens” and “The Terminator” franchise, director James Cameron has built a stunning panorama of flora, fauna, and water, lots of water. He’s also showing off in 3D and high-definition rate.
For all his excess, the man knows how to corral a team to create magic. However, his self-indulgences hamper smooth sailing in storytelling. He could have trimmed the film by half, and it would be far more engrossing with less repetition. (Four editors!).
A tribal plot involving family and loss offers nothing new – and five people came up with this unremarkable story that seems to have recycled some familiar “Lion King” beats (Come on! “Circle of Life”? Really?).
The monotonous video-game like screenplay, by Cameron and the husband-and-wife team of Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, whose work includes “Jurassic World” and the “Planet of the Apes” reboots, has this smug self-important air, and lacks even a smidgeon of wit.
Even superhero movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have some chuckles, and I’ve seen cartoons that are far more entertaining. Why so serious?
While we weren’t exactly waiting for a sequel to the highest grossing film of all time, it’s been a long time in coming – 11 years. Since 2009, technology has created even more worlds of wonder, and real-world problems of climate change and political colonialism have been added for relevance.
“King of the World” Cameron has planned three more sequels, with principal photography already completed for “Avatar 3,” which may happen in 2024, and others expected in 2026 and 2028. Whether it will be a global phenomenon like the first remains to be seen, but if they are as insipid and interminable as this one, don’t bother.
With the wow factor, this sequel seems headed to only earn Academy Awards nominations in the technical fields. The original won Oscars for art direction, cinematography, and visual effects out of nine nominations. The intricate makeup and hair work is also award worthy.
If you can’t remember much of the first one, here’s the condensed version: It’s the 22nd century and humans are colonizing Pandora, a moon in the Alpha Centauri star system, because they want to mine unobtanium, a valuable mineral. That threatens a local tribe’s existence – the Na’vi is a humanoid species.
Here, an avatar is a genetically engineered Na’vi body operated from a human brain in a remote location, which interacts with the natives.
Is this making your head hurt? Second one recaps how protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) fell in love with a Na’vi woman Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and converted to that culture. They went on to live a blissful sparkly life and have four children – two boys and two girls.
Because he crossed the line, from being one of the military ‘sky people’ to a sympathetic outsider, his former Marine commander, Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), seeks revenge, but the motivation is murky. With a target on his back, Sully has endangered the Na’vi, and the Metkayina clan leader, Tonowari (Cliff Curtis), is not too happy about this turn of events. And neither is his snarling pregnant wife, Ronal (Kate Winslet). (Before you think, Kate Winslet is in this? It’s merely a voice-over).
Yet, an army of mighty warriors are ready to double-down, riding on some primordial-looking sea creatures. Only Quaritch has brought a force that look like the Na’vi. Good luck figuring out who are the good and bad guys, for it’s not always clear.
The kids get in all sorts of scrapes, but telling them apart is tough, too, especially the two sons—Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) and Lo’ak (Britain Dalton). Kiri is the offspring of Sigourney Weaver, and they are her guardian. The youngest daughter named Tuk is designed to be the cute little charmer (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss). And then there is Miles, aka Spider (Jack Champion), a human who was left behind, and is like an adopted son.
Lots o’ macho posturing, women fretting, outsiders vs. natural-born, and kids being scolded for putting themselves in harm’s way. For three hours and 12 minutes, no intermission.
It is only epic is scope, not in any captivating way, for the imagination seems to have stopped at the art direction. Pretty pictures of ethereal thingamajigs floating in the water, and creatures plugging into energy sources that light them up for some reason are dazzling, so are the skies full of stars, and wavy tendrils that wrap themselves around various shapes, with different results.
Things blow up in spectacular fashion and gigantic whale-shark-looking hybrids, feared for their viciousness and sheer magnitude, wreak major havoc. The battle scenes, with Down Under-accented enemies, are well-executed – wait, did I just see New Zealand comic treasure Jemaine Clement?
With the avatars and Na’vi appearing so similar in looks and expressions, performances fail to register. The characters are one-note without much depth. Outstanding actress Edie Falco is wasted as a general and I’m not sure who ace character actress CCH Pounder plays.
New age-y dialogue is cringe-worthy, sounds like something from blacklight posters in the ‘70s. “The way of water connects all things. Before your birth, and after your death,” one son says. Whatever that means.
For all its posturing as an event film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is unnecessary. It’s a gussied-up mash-up of ahead-of-his-time genius Jules Verne’s “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” And I would like four hours of my life back.