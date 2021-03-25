Atomic Cover-up

Available to screen at CineQuest Film Festival through March 30.
Kent’s Take:
On August 6th, 1945, an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. Three days later on August 9th a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, essentially bringing an end to WWII. These bombings saw the complete and utter destruction of entire cities – as well as an entire nation.
A Japanese film crew arrived the next day to film the destruction and soon realized that the story was about the people, not the fallen buildings. No one knew the dangers of radiation as the film crew walked among the rubble.
The occupying U.S. military forces soon confiscated their black and white footage; for they were concerned that Russia could possibly glean information that would help them develop a similar weapon.
At almost the same time, U.S. military filmmaker Daniel McGovern was given permission and equipment to film color footage at Nagasaki and Hiroshima for the U.S. military. He filmed the only color footage ever taken of the destruction.
Writer/director Greg Mitchell lays bare the raw footage these men took. The filmmakers’ intentions were to document the human toll and victimization of a people. Their aim was to show why we should never use these bombs again. McGovern’s footage was shot with the skilled eye of a documentarian. Although the military wanted the footage for science and research, the real story arrived in the editing room.
Unfortunately, the U.S. military seized all the footage and classified it so that no one had access to it. The original footage has never been found. Risking their freedom, both the Japanese filmmakers and McGovern himself made secret copies of their footage before the U.S. military confiscated it. It’s these copies of footage that comprise this documentary.
In a recent survey, 67 percent of Americans feel that using a nuclear bomb against an enemy is a viable option as a first strike. Mitchell delivers a sobering narrative on both the rending of a nation and its soul. However, the film is too raw. There is little education about the bombs, such as, in 1945 the bombs were measured in kilotons or one thousand tons of TNT. Today’s nuclear bombs are measured in megatons or one million tons of TNT.
There is little about the experiences with radiation poisoning or the number of birth defects due to the affects of radiation. Although the footage didn’t sway opinion in its time, it could be more effective today if presented properly – this documentary begins that process, but doesn’t bring the event into our hearts, only our minds.
I commend this film for not vilifying the U.S. for using these bombs; we were looking at continued deaths of American soldiers as this war dragged on. “Atomic Cover-up” shows and reveals that both Japanese and Americans were aghast at the utter annihilation and death toll – all were forever changed.
“Atomic Cover-up” is a respectful presentation of a grim moment in history. A moment in which both sides realized Pandora’s Box had been opened and hell soon followed. Although the title flags a cover-up, that cover-up ended in the 1960s. This complete footage offers little context and no new information for us in 2021 – a missed opportunity to change hearts and minds; a missed opportunity to build a foundation for future disarmament.