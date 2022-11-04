In local theaters Nov. 4
The Plot:
Set in 1980, a coming-of-age story about family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.
Lynn’s Take:
A star-making performance by Banks Repeta and a solid cast can’t elevate a bleak tale about a young artist’s soul-crushing childhood, where he learns harsh lessons about the unfairness of life, in “Armageddon Time.”
Disappointing and depressing, writer-director James Gray’s autobiographical account of learning about the haves and have nots isn’t the warm-and-fuzzy childhood memory that one is led to believe in the film’s trailer, and the humor in family situations is sparse.
In his eighth movie, Gray nearly grinds his personal story to a halt when the narrative, set in 1980 in Queens, New York, adds real estate scion Fred Trump – yes, Donald Trump’s father – and powerful attorney Maryanne Trump (who went on to become a U.S. federal judge) as characters who visit son Paul Graff’s private school. This is to foreshadow a tonal shift years later, I suppose.
Meant to call out how insidious white privilege was while growing up, the roles – played by John Diehl and Jessica Chastain – are jarring enough to distract from the main plot, which is how a modest Jewish family fits in to a broader community.
A bright spot is Anthony Hopkins as the family patriarch Aaron Rabinowitz, who has a special loving relationship with his 11-year-old grandson Paul. He encourages his grandson’s aptitude for drawing, and the scenes between two-time Oscar winner Hopkins and Repeta are sweet and sincere.
Rabinowitz’ Jewish family came from Ukraine after a stay in Liverpool, and he believes in the American Dream. And the importance of treating all people with dignity and respect. Grandpa teaches the boy about antisemitism, recognizing commonplace bigotry, and stressing how important it is to do the right thing, even when it’s not convenient.
It is not a lesson he’s receiving from his stressed-out parents, Esther (Anne Hathaway), president of the public-school PTA, and Irving (Jeremy Strong), a plumber. They are exasperated by the antics of their rambunctious sons, and especially frustrated by Paul’s lack of focus on academics. Both give perfunctory one-note performances.
Misunderstood Paul, a sensitive dreamer, is portrayed as the black sheep in the family, and Repeta delivers a nuanced performance wise beyond his years.
His smart-aleck brother Teddy (Ryan Sell) goes to a private academy, but Paul attends public school, where his distracted doodling gets him into trouble. He bonds with a fellow outcast, a disadvantaged black student Johnny, who is repeating sixth grade.
The message here is that if you are a square peg, the soul-sucking public education system will try to fit you into a round hole.
Paul quickly learns about prejudice and racial profiling, and when he’s moved to his brother’s private school, about rampant bigotry among people who should know and do better.
In a heartbreaking, knowing performance, Jaylin Webb plays the streetwise but lost soul Johnny, who lives with his ailing grandmother in Hollis. He wants to work for NASA, and his dreams are crushed early on, but he has wised up to the inequities for him in the world.
The differences in the Queens community are made abundantly clear, and Gray clumsily tackles broader social justice issues in a heavy-handed way. He inserts Reagan’s election to frame the era’s mood – and quotes Reagan saying America was in for an “Armageddon.” The film’s title also refers to a Clash recording.
The movie can’t seem to make up its mind about what points it wants to stress, and becomes an endurance exercise in the final half hour, then just ends without wrapping up in a satisfying way.
“Armageddon Time” wanted to say something relevant through its rearview mirror, but wound up preachy and muddled.