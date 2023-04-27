Opens in theatres April 28
The Plot:
Based on Judy Blume’s classic 1970 novel, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” is about 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) who moves to the suburbs of New Jersey with her parents (Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie), starts 6th grade at a new school and navigates the angst of adolescence while trying to adjust to the relatable tumultuous changes of life.
Lynn’s Take:
Ah, the pain and glory of those transitions taking place when you are a tween. In this big-screen adaptation of an iconic young adult novel, writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig doesn’t hit a false note.
The result is not only an empathetic coming-of-age story for any generation, but one of the best movies of the year, a refreshingly heartfelt family-friendly film that is free of artifice and cartoonish characters and will stand the test of time.
Who knew reliving the awkwardness of those years, albeit through a nostalgic lens, would be so enjoyable? Craig taps into all those feelings, how mortified we felt with any misstep, the peer pressure on trying to fit in, and all those inadequacies and insecurities we imagined.
Every little detail rings true, from shopping for a training bra and dressing up for an excursion to the big city to mom trying a recipe for “No Fail Pot Roast” for a family dinner and crushes on neighborhood boys.
The book, known for its frank discussion on puberty and organized religion, is not only one of the most praised novels, but also one of the most controversial. In 2012, Scholastic Parent & Child Magazine listed it among the 100 Greatest Books for Kids, yet some parents, school administrators and politicians try to remove it from school libraries and reading lists.
Reasons? The subject of menstruation, for one, and lack of religious affiliation for Margaret, as her parents decided to let her make up her own mind when she’s ready.
Judy Blume, now 84, has written 29 books, and makes an appearance walking a dog in the film. This is the first time she has allowed a film adaptation of the book, and she gave producer James L. Brooks ("Terms of Endearment," many others) her blessing.
Margaret’s parents have an interfaith marriage – mom was raised a Christian and dad is Jewish. Mom Barbara’s parents disapproved of her marrying Herb Simon because he was a Jew, so they cut off contact.
A school assignment on religion, given by earnest new teacher Mr. Benedict (Echo Kellum), leads Margaret to attend synagogue with her doting grandma Sylvia, a Christmas worship service at a Protestant Church, and enjoy a gospel choir with a friend. Margaret’s curiosity about religious beliefs also involves stepping into a Catholic church.
She prays to God in her own way, as she is trying to understand the confounding timetables of change as she turns 12.
Craig, whose warm coming of age comedy in 2016, “The Edge of Seventeen,” astutely captured the mercurial mood swings and hormonal challenges of teenage girls, has again realistically depicted the behavior of prepubescents.
It is best exemplified by Margaret’s friendship with a bossy neighbor, Nancy Wheeler (Elle Graham), who invites her into a secret club with two others, Amari Price as affable Janie and Katherine Kupferer as Gretchen. Margaret desperately tries to fit in, although it doesn’t take long to catch on to Nancy’s catty tactics.
The acting is first-rate, with Abby Ryder Fortson a natural as the kind-hearted Margaret, who’s trying to figure out life and what’s happening in her world. She has an appealing ‘every girl’ quality that helps us invest in her character.
Kathy Bates is her stellar self as the doting grandmother Sylvia. And Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie are a good fit together as well-meaning parents. They don’t turn in sitcom-y performances, but make the couple feel authentic.
McAdams, whose breakthrough roles in “Mean Girls” and “The Notebook” were in 2004, has rarely played a mom in a versatile career. She really shines here as a contemporary woman trying to balance being a mom and her joy at being an art teacher.
Safdie keeps surprising with his choices. An acclaimed writer-director as well (“Uncut Gems”), he was noteworthy opposite Robert Pattinson as his special needs brother in “Good Time,” and has appeared in “Licorice Pizza” and the recent "Stars at Noon."
Among the schoolkids, Elle Graham is a zesty ringleader who channels every mean girl from your youth, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong pleasant as the gawky neighbor Moose, and Isol Young convincing as the ostracized very tall and developed fellow sixth grader Laura Danker, who has matured faster than the other kids.
The period look of the film adds to the endearing experience. Production designer Steve Saklad has immersed us into vintage 1970 suburbia that is fun eye candy while costume designer Ann Roth outfits everyone in perfectly appropriate retro fashions. Hans Zimmer composed the score and the needle drops are spot-on, especially “Spirit in the Sky” by Norman Greenbaum, the pop hit that summer, and George Harrison’s “What Is Life” from his landmark solo album, “All Things Must Pass.”
With unforced wit and oodles of charm, “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.” resonates in such a touching and compassionate way that you may want to revisit it again, just like countless readers did with the book. You'll certainly be comparing notes about your own experiences during that specific time of life.