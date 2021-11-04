In theaters Oct. 29
THE PLOT:
Julia Meadows (Keri Russell) is a middle school teacher in a small Oregon town. Her brother Paul (Jesse Plemons) is the local sheriff. When one of Julia’s students, Lucas Weaver (Jeremy T. Thomas) raises red flags of possible abuse with his assignment, she begins to investigate.
What she and Paul discover is both spiritual, tangible and utterly frightening.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Antlers” is a top-tier horror mystery that may surprise viewers with its tense psychological story.
Julia is still recovering from the abuse she suffered at the hands of her father when she was younger. Back home with her brother, who also endured the abuse, Julia struggles to move forward with her life. When Julia finds a picture drawn by little Lucas Weaver, she instantly sees the signs of abuse – triggering her protective nature.
“Antlers” is a dark film; it is a disturbing film. This slow-burn, tension-filled narrative touches upon audience’s “fight or flight” response . . . actually, just the flight part.
Writer/director Scott Cooper, along with fellow writers Henry Chaisson and Nick Antosca have created a gem steeped in mythology, but weaved into a story of abuse and depravity. The classic film “Seven” used the same blueprint, wrapping a serial killer mystery within the story of a young couple struggling in the big city.
Here we follow Lucas and his little brother Aiden (Sawyer Jones) as they try to support their meth-addicted father as the father struggles with a very different “monkey on his back.”
This small mining town is foggy, wet, cold and dreary, adding to the dark mood of the story. Almost from the first moment, Cooper is manipulating audiences, building tension that perfectly climaxes in a nightmarish encounter deep within our psyches.
The gore is not gratuitous, but none-the-less disturbing as gruesome clues lead us forward, scraping our souls as we witness the result of human suffering.
Teens and twenty-somethings are going to pack theaters expecting another fright-fest like “Halloween Kills” or “Nightmare On Elm Street 16,” but this film is a legitimate psychological thriller, using mythology to ignite a dread-filled story of abuse, sadness and depravation.
“Antlers” is a disturbingly memorable film that is unforgettable for all the wrong/right reasons. Although most would not use the word beauty to describe this film, the beauty of the natural landscape is skillfully pitted against the hard edges of fate to create a man vs nature tale that you will not soon forget.