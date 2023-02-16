In theaters February 17.
THE PLOT:
Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is basking in the notoriety and good fortune of being an Avenger and “. . . well, saving the world.” While Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Pym (Michael Douglas) enjoy their time together teasing Scott.
When Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) reveals that she has been working on contacting the Quantum Realm, she inadvertently triggers a response from this hidden world. That response drags them into the Quantum Realm where an alien world fraught with danger awaits them, and Janet’s long-held secrets are revealed.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Ant-Man & Wasp: Quantumania” is the next Marvel offering in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), but don’t let the goofy title scare you away. This film may start righting the ship.
Ex-con Scott Lang has finally achieved self-worth, touting his new book about his Avengers adventures, and getting free coffee from the corner café. Meanwhile, his adult daughter Cassie is smart-as -a-whip and doesn’t sit back on her heels. She wants to incite change, now! Of course, her aggressive nature launches this narrative.
Director Peyton Reeves has made some pivotal choices with this film that have been lacking in more recent Marvel films. This journey into an alien world could have been dissatisfying if there were not some anchors for audiences to latch onto. He does this by allowing the characters to be less heroic and admit their mistakes – showing that “heroes” aren’t perfect, they just never give up. This film is well-paced and keeps viewers’ attention throughout to finally reveal the next major villain in the MCU.
Screenwriter Jeff Loveness smartly brings us into this strange world’s power structure with a fun cameo by Bill Murray. This also piques our interest with the revelation that Janet wasn’t sitting idle for 30 years while trapped in the Quantum Realm. This alien world is beautiful, interesting, and teeming with both menacing and loveable creatures. It also has a very distinctive Star Wars feel with an alien café and strange goos, drinks and foods, yet this city is built by its evil master and has darkness at its roots.
Although this world is totally new, viewers quickly understand the societal structure, who is good, who is bad and where Scott, Janet, Cassie, and company sit in this dynamic. However, the one major element missing in this film is the emotional connection between the characters and audience. We know who the good and bad guys are, but we need to be given a strong reason to root for these heroes. This is set up throughout the film and grows as we approach the climax. This was done beautifully in the first phases of the MCU, that emotional crescendo was built both within individual films and throughout each franchise. In Quantumania, we care about Ant-Man and company and are rooting for them, but I still didn’t feel the emotional commitment that I felt for Black Panther, Iron Man, Black Widow, etc.
The digital effects bring this alien world alive, even more-so than many of the Star Wars environments. The effects don’t distract, but enhance the story.
The balance of action and comedy is a bit off. When introducing a new villain, the story should lean more toward a serious menacing nature, however, there are a few elements that threw this off. Unfortunately, Corey Stoll as M.O.D.O.K., Pym’s former assistant who turned to the dark side, is described as a killing machine, a deadly creature hell-bent on destruction, yet throughout the film, he is nothing but a punchline as this character is poorly developed and looks like a 1980’s special effect. This totally throws off the tension in the film.
The themes are weak, touching on family, love, and home, but themes of accomplishment and activism are poorly defined and muddled here.
The cast gives good performances with what they are given. The dialogue moves the story forward, but never delves into the innerworkings or thoughts of these characters, which results in the audience feeling that they are being kept at arms-length. For example, the sexual tension between Black Widow and the Hulk was palpable, but was only used to deepen the relationship between the characters, thus offering viewers a secret insight into a hero’s private life, bringing us into “the know.” This was also used as a tool to sooth the Hulk in dangerous situations. There seems to be no setup for linking future films here.
The standout performance is from villain Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. His layered performance is both convincing, heartfelt, and menacing. Fans will be excited about the prospect of another strong villain in the MCU.
“Ant-Man & Wasp: Quantumania” is a strong step forward toward reviving a faltering MCU as Ant-Man and his compatriots discover that this micro-universe is a great place to grow.