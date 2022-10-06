In theaters 10/7
THE PLOT:
1930s New York finds physician and WWI veteran Burt Berendson (Christian Bale) struggling to help other veterans with their war injuries. His best friend, lawyer and fellow veteran Harold Woodman (John David Washington) convinces Burt to perform an autopsy on the founder of their regiment Bill Meekins. It seems that Meekin’s daughter Liz (Taylor Swift) thinks Bill was murdered and demands an inquiry.
What Burt discovers leads he and Harold back to Liz, but before they can find answers, she is killed.
When Burt and Harold are blamed for Liz’s demise, they are forced to unravel the motive behind her death leading to a mystery of international scale.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Amsterdam” is a historical drama based in truth and seems to have all the elements of a successful film – all except one, a story with a punch.
Burt is a veteran working tirelessly to help his fellow vets with the ailments they brought home from war. When Harold convinces him to perform an autopsy to discover whether Bill Meekins was murdered, it triggers a response from a shadow organization that wants to stop any inquiry into the suspected murder.
As we follow these two friends, we learn from flashbacks that they met during WWI and were saved by Valerie (Margot Robbie), Harold’s future love interest. After the war they lived together in Amsterdam, creating art, building friendships and falling in love.
Writer/Director David O. Russell creates a beautiful period piece. His 1930s New York is realistic and memorable. Audiences will feel the damp air in the dark nights, smell the perfumes of passersby and jump at the gunshots echoing off the New York facades. The costumes are just as notable and deepens the suction to draw us into the story.
Yet, as we give in to the lure of 1930s New York and its accompanying mystery, we are also asked to follow a convoluted introduction that throws many characters at viewers asking them to keep pace with an unfamiliar culture and a multitude of characters with unknown allegiances. Patience will pay off here as a small group of main characters eventually moves forward with the plot. Although the inception of Valerie’s, Burt’s and Harold’s friendship and love occurs in Amsterdam, the film’s connection to this city is tenuous and certainly doesn’t warrant the title of the film.
The cast is deep and skilled as Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldaña, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon and Anya Taylor-Joy fill the screen to offer memorable performances. But alas, even the immense skill of this cast and the directing of David O. Russell can’t save this story.
The narrative is too confusing at the beginning and although it settles into a manageable rhythm, some viewers may struggle to get back on track. As this journey winds through the various classes of 1930s society, we are schooled as to how lower class individuals struggled to get a foothold for opportunities.
Unfortunately, the mystery is too drawn-out to keep our attention. The individual characters are interesting, but the framework of their story just isn’t there. As the climax explodes into a chaotic mess of loose ends searching for knots, it hits us that there just wasn’t enough tension to the story for a proper resolution. As the climax plays out, the main characters find themselves backstage at a theater explaining this convoluted plot just like Thelma and the gang in Scooby Doo.
This film sets itself up to be a riveting period piece set in the blossoming era of the 1930s, yet even an excellent cast, skilled directing couldn’t save “Amsterdam” from making audiences feel like tourists rather than citizens.
LYNN'S TAKE:
How three-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, director and writer of “Amsterdam,” could squander such a star-studded award-winning cast in one of the most eagerly anticipated fall releases is more of a mystery than this convoluted period piece.
Russell, in his first film since the lackluster 2015 “Joy,” has crafted a historical comedy-drama that is not as funny as he thinks it is, which serves as a cautionary tale about the evils of fascism -- but is too heavy-handed to be a sharp social commentary.
After a zippy opening introducing a quirky cadre of characters, midway through its 2 hours, 14 minutes’ run time, I thought: “What is this movie about?” “What is going on?” and “Why was this made?” The climax – especially DeNiro’s strong showing as military brass -- prevents the story from totally going off the rails, but still, this is a major disappointment.
It’s mind-boggling, really, that you can have a cast, top to bottom, that does quality work but is either under-utilized or poorly drawn. Oscar winners Christian Bale, Rami Malek and DeNiro are joined by Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola.
The A-list cast isn’t the problem, for this ensemble gives it their all, but can’t convince us of caring about a messy murder-mystery that reveals political intrigue and nefarious conspiracy theories.
For every attempt at a madcap 1930s screwball comedy, it becomes a chore to sort out what’s credible in the global arena.
Perhaps you have heard of the “Business Plot,” a 1933 political conspiracy to overthrow President Franklin D. Roosevelt so his socialist “New Deal” agenda couldn’t happen. It was funded by a Wall Street coalition of affluent businessmen who wanted to install a dictator instead. Obviously, the plan failed.
Of course, Russell is trying to connect what’s happening now in the U.S. to what took place then, making sure we get the references to the rise of Hitler in Germany and Mussolini in Italy and the resulting White Supremacy – not to mention parallels to Q-Anon conspiracy theorists
When a U.S. Senator is killed, three friends – a doctor (Bale), a nurse (Robbie), and a lawyer (Washington)– who were on the front lines in World War I, are accused of the crime.
Thus begins a race against time and a never-ending parade of eccentricities, undercover agents, and people with a hidden agenda.
As the three friends, the always superb Bale, a well-suited Washington, and a riveting Robbie gel quite nicely, and I think Washington does better in ensembles than he does in some of his leading roles. Robbie excels as a smart and savvy artist who uses shrapnel to craft designs.
Among the supporting players, Mike Myers and Michael Shannon are very funny as spies who are quite enthusiastic about birds.
At first, the film is reminiscent of Wes Anderson’s distinctive landscapes, in the vein of “The French Dispatch,” but then it unravels quickly because Russell fails to make things cohesive, and the pacing turns sluggish.
However, the look of the film is exceptional. Three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, who often collaborates with Alfonso Cuaron (“Gravity,” “Birdman” and “The Revenant”), makes the night settings glow and his overall look is striking.
Costume designers J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky outfit the characters in stunning vintage attire while production designer Judy Taylor has enhanced the European settings in fitting details.
Despite those elements and an all-in cast, this movie lands with a thud.