THE PLOT:
Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi) has dreamed of being in the NFL from a young age as he watched Joe Montana lead the San Fancisco 49ers to a Superbowl win. Although he had the size and skill to make a run at the NFL he didn’t realize that it took more to get to the pros.
Meeting Brenda Meoni (Anna Paquin) and her two, Warner fell in love. But life always seems to throw hurdles and Kurt and Brenda had their fair share of hurdles.
Needing to support Brenda and the kids, Kurt reluctantly agrees to play Arena League Football for the Iowa Barnstormers. There he develops a quick release that will distinguish him in the NFL.
Finally getting his chance with the 1999 St. Louis Rams, Kurt discovers the final piece of the puzzle – self confidence. The rest is NFL and Hall-Of-Fame history.
KENT’S TAKE:
“American Underdog” is an adaptation of the book “All Things Possible” by Kurt Warner and Michael Silver and is an inspirational true story about love, faith and chasing your dreams.
Unlike many kids who dream of an NFL career, Warner had the skills and size to succeed, but players must also “play the game” and learn to be coached.
Directors Andrew and Jon Erwin attempt to pack 15 years of Kurt and Brenda’s struggles between Kurt’s college years to his opportunity with the Rams into an inspiring narrative.
The result is an inspiring, but choppy story. This is a film that tries to combine two stories. One story about Kurt and Brenda falling in love and Kurt’s commitment to Brenda and her two kids – of which one, Zach, is blind. The other story is about Kurt’s struggles to get a break and an opportunity to play in the NFL. Kurt and Brenda’s struggles are shown in a parade of disjointed episodes, that we find out later, spans 15 years. Woven within this is Kurt’s desire and attempts to get into the NFL. The results are two weak stories that combine into a “Hallmark Hall-Of-Fame” style production, that is watchable, but lacks the characterization that would imbue this tale with deeper emotion.
What is evident in this true story is Kurt’s love for Brenda and her kids. As Kurt is thrust into the spotlight with Trent Green’s injury, it’s both coach Dick Vermeil (Dennis Quaid) and Brenda who assure Kurt that he is in the right place.
If this country needs anything right now, it’s inspiration and this film has plenty of it. Almost everyone in St. Louis is familiar with the 1999 Rams magical march to the Superbowl, but this film offers the story of the difficult journey Kurt and Brenda Warner took to make it there.
LYNN'S TAKE:
Believe. In your dreams, in where your heart leads, in your talents and in what you can do as a teammate. That’s the satisfying take-away from “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” which takes us on a remarkable journey from homespun Iowa to a glorious shining moment in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.
Obviously, there is more to his life, but for a tidy 1 hour, 52-minute film, this is a worthy timeline. With a real Hollywood ending and a movie-script-like life, the major beats of Kurt and Brenda Warner’s pinch-me-I-must-be-dreaming story has been turned into an inspirational drama that’s more about overcoming adversity and less about football action – but all of it equally compelling.
The movie kicks into high gear when an undrafted Kurt is signed by the then-St. Louis Rams, and hometown fans will remember with pride and revisit with glee what happened that miraculous season, when the second-string quarterback lead the Greatest Show on Turf to a 13-3 record, a thrilling playoff run and stunning 23-16 Super Bowl championship victory.
Because we lived through it, that story is unforgettable, and the filmmakers do the St. Louis team’s first title justice.
Both directors Jon Erwin and his brother Andrew Erwin started out as camera operators, filming the Crimson Tide’s games in Alabama for ESPN, so they have well-honed skills in that regard.
The feel-good aspect of the Warners’ tale about their struggles and how their faith and close-knit family helped them get through the tough times is bona fide, largely due to the skills of Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin. And like the Warners themselves, they are easy to admire.
Levi is best known as the star of TV series “Chuck,” the leading role in “Shazam!” and a Tony nominee for the musical “She Loves Me.” Paquin won an Oscar for best supporting actress at age 11 for 1993’s “The Piano,” and originated the role of Sookie in HBO’s “True Blood” (2008-2014).
This film adaptation could have been cheesy and sappy, but it’s rooted in reality. And you cheer for the couple – especially if you regarded Kurt and Brenda during their exciting years in St. Louis. Traded away, they left in 2004, Kurt eventually played for the Arizona Cardinals, and was part of their first-time Super Bowl appearance in 2009. Now living in Phoenix, they remain involved in local charity work here.
Based on Kurt’s book, “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season,” written along with Michael Silver and published in 2009, the screenplay co-written by Jon Erwin, Jon Gunn, and David Aaron Cohen, who wrote the 2004 film adaptation of “Friday Night Lights,” is as much Brenda’s story as it is Kurt’s.
The former Brenda Meoni served in the Marines and was a divorced mother of two when she met Kurt at a country music bar. Her son Zach, well-played by newcomer Hayden Zaller, had been injured as a baby and was partially blind with some brain damage, and Kurt developed a special relationship with him.
Their sweet love story chronicles how they supported each other through difficult patches and how strong they became together.
Their relatable circumstances tug on the heartstrings as it must, but the film isn’t preachy. It’s better than most people – worried about that approach – will find. The Erwin brothers have made Christian faith-based feature films since 2010, so stories about redemption and the human spirit triumphing are in their wheelhouse. I just wanted it to be believable and not mawkish, and I think it strikes the right balance..
The football storyline brings in Dennis Quaid as Dick Vermeil, and while he’s fine, his make-up and prosthetics are horrible, and Chance Kelly plays Assistant Coach Mike Martz as a villain, which is eye-opening.
Cynics may stay away, but for the most part, St. Louisans who are Warner fans, will embrace it. The Warners’ impact on St. Louis is undeniable, and the movie is a good example of how perseverance sometimes makes things happen.
And in this case, a movie was made about their lives – which is a testament to the kind of people they are and what they achieved, and the movie makes sure we know they didn’t do it alone.