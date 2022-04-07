In theaters April 8
THE PLOT:
William Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is a veteran who cannot get proper medical benefits for his family. Desperate to get money for his wife’s operation, he approaches his step-brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal) for a loan. Instead, Danny offers him 32 million reasons to join him in his latest heist of a federal bank.
But even the best planned schemes go awry — especially on the silver screen — and soon Will and Danny find themselves careening through Los Angeles in an ambulance that holds a dying cop and a sassy EMT.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Ambulance” is the latest action film by Michael Bay. Much like his filmography, this film is a hit and miss as audiences will discover poor writing, directing and storytelling at the root of this predictable, formulaic and thoroughly disappointing film.
The heist is just a setup for the real adventure: a ridiculous ambulance chase through LA using the city as part of the story. Bay seems to think that Los Angeles is so memorable and iconic that audiences will swoon over the street art, the urban decay and the diversity. Frankly, the fact that it was shot in LA didn’t help the film at all.
“Ambulance” has very little going for it. Michael Bay is the “King of Action Thrillers,” but here he is more a jester, for this narrative is a joke. At one point the ambulance is doing 20mph as our fearless EMT performs surgery in the back of the ambulance . . . no, really!
Defined by poor writing, we never really get to know the characters before they are thrust into this two-hour chase. Quick, superficial takes are all that define every character.
The messages in this film are also flawed. Will is forced into a situation beyond his control — yet, he chose to take the illegal route and join his step-brother to rob a bank. In the end, he is somehow forgiven. This kind of messaging, including lack of responsibility, helps push this film toward unwatchable.
The predictable story brings nothing new to the genre and is entirely too long. Everyone is either corrupt, arrogant or making ridiculously stupid decisions. This film is so bad I was looking for a refund for my free ticket.
Michael Bay at least comes through with the expected action, unhinged characters, explosions and burning cars flipping through the air. Unfortunately, his chaotic style of filming only keeps us on the edge of our seat because we feel we might need to vomit.
My theory on the cast is that all of their families must have been held hostage, forcing the cast to make this movie. Or maybe they were bored during COVID and agreed to this project.
“Ambulance” is dead on arrival as the cast attempts to resuscitate this Michael Bay disappointment, but not even gunplay, explosions and machoism can save this dead film walking.
LYNN’S TAKE:
An interminable wild car chase through the streets of LA, all before evening rush hour, “Ambulance” is banking on viewers to throw logic out the window and be so eager for an explosion-filled action blockbuster that they will overlook the nonsense.
Even by director Michael Bay’s over-the-top standards, the frenetic pace turns tiresome. For two hours and 16 minutes, screenwriter Chris Fedak throws everything but the kitchen sink into the never-ending storyline.
The intense Gyllenhaal and compelling Abdul-Mateen are fine actors, but they can’t even save this drivel. The supporting cast is engaging as well, despite their caricature roles.
Eiza Gonzalez grounds the movie as best she can as Bay’s customary long-haired brunette female protagonist. Her character is tasked with saving the life of a rookie beat cop (Jackson White) who has been shot while they are taken hostage by the bickering brothers. She will learn to operate on the fly, tutored by surgeons on smart phones. Every contrivance and every possible calamity will befall law enforcement — all to save the young guy who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
If you have issues with motion sickness, you may want to think twice before putting yourself through Bay’s swooping, swirling shots. Now that he uses drones, beware.
Bay makes action-packed crowd-pleasers with signature big explosions — “Armageddon,” “Transformers” and “The Rock,” — but does this movie have to be chaotic and confusing?
Dialing down some of the ridiculous occurrences could have kept a tighter focus. The leads are appealing, but even they stretch credibility.
But I guess that’s asking too much —to veer off the familiar beaten path. This movie needs an escape hatch sooner than later.