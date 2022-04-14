In select theaters, on digital and streaming on Amazon Prime April 8.
THE PLOT:
Two secret CIA operatives meet at idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea to re-examine a mission eight years ago in Vienna that changed the trajectory of their lives forever. Henry (Chris Pine) and Celia (Thandiwe Newton) are also former lovers, which complicates the dynamic, as they dissect a failed rescue attempt that has haunted them ever since.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Suspicion and regret hang in the air of “All the Old Knives,” a smartly written and well-acted modern spy tale that deftly weaves espionage and romance together.
There is a silky elegance to director Janus Metz’s work as he explores the gray areas of morality and trust in the international spy game, enhanced by riveting performances from Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton as exes with unfinished business.
The field agents are haunted by a tragic loss of hijacked passengers at the Vienna airport on their watch. Eight years later, after capturing the terrorist mastermind Ilyas Shoshani (Orli Shuka), he has revealed that they were helped by a mole in that Austrian station. Who may have been compromised?
The tension grows in flashbacks, as the embers of a once red-hot relationship are stirred post-flameout while the combustible pair does their characters’ dance then and now.
Spy novelist Olen Steinhauer has written a taut screenplay in adapting his 2015 book. The slow-burn movie methodically shifts its suspects and presents subtle twists over its efficient 1 hour, 41 minutes run time.
Because bureau chief Vick Wallinger (Laurence Fishburne) wants his ace Henry Pelham to interrogate who was working that fateful day in 2012, that sets off an intriguing cat-and-mouse aspect as the film moves between the disastrous runway events, the old office portrait and life today.
As played by Chris Pine, Pelham is all duty and country, hiding heartbreak with his professional demeanor. He’s a smooth operator whose talent is connecting with Islamic sources, getting them to open up.
Pine’s always been a layered leading man since he broke through as Captain Kirk in the 2009 “Star Trek” reboot. His intelligent gaze and salt-and-pepper hair and beard define his spy take, as he slickly moves around Europe in his chunky turtleneck and peacoat on dreary wintry days, which effectively contrasts with Celia’s comfortable new life in central California.
Did the others he worked alongside share the same commitment? He must solve the nagging questions, so he heads to London to talk with Celia’s retired boss Bill Compton, played cagily by Jonathan Pryce. The Tony winner and Oscar nominee’s presence is a welcome addition and muddies the waters in an engrossing way.
Pelham then flies to California, and with enormous dread, comes face to face with the woman who left him. The two muster their composure as grown-ups, remaining cool on the outside, but a bundle of anxiety on the inside. There is unfinished business, though, and it’s written on both of their faces.
The sophisticated Newton, Emmy winner for “Westworld,” shows worldliness and strength as her younger career-oriented self, and as a present-day loving mother of two. She maintains a steely demeanor – until she doesn’t – as we begin to understand her motivations.
Sparks fly between Pine and Newton, who are magnetic in these non-showy roles. They are convincing in their passionate relationship flashbacks and as their current tarnished selves, unable to shake the past.
They stretch an afternoon conversation in a tony wine-country restaurant past sunset, keeping their game faces on as cinematographer Charlotte Bruus Christensen stunningly captures the glorious sunlight progression. As they dine on nouveau California cuisine, we see two broken people trying to come to terms with what happened.
Their dynamic work as we figure out the pieces of the puzzle is the glue that binds this fiction together, and kept me guessing until the end. Others may conclude the culprit sooner, but I savored the journey.
Brainy like maestro John le Carre, but not as dense, “All the Old Knives” is a delectable suspense yarn for adults who don’t need the bells and whistles of a more souped-up action-adventure.
While some moviegoers are not fans of the back-and-forth edits and talky static scenes, sticking with the complexities is rewarding. The film is a reminder of how international danger forces those who serve into murky situations where there are no winners and there is a heavy price to pay in their personal lives.