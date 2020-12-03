The Plot:
Inspired by real events, “All My Life” is the love story of Jennifer Carter (Jessica Rothe) and Solomon “Sol” Chau (Harry Shum Jr.) of Toronto, who died at age 27 from liver cancer, 128 days after their wedding. The couple’s wedding plans had been thrown off course with the terminal illness diagnosis, but friends and a fundraising campaign gave them the ceremony of their dreams a few months early, which made national news in 2015.
Lynn’s Take:
In a cynical age, “All My Life” is the kind of love story we need right now. OK, call it sappy or schmaltzy –whatever you want to describe a sweet real-life love story made cinematic in today’s climate. It’s also sad, but that’s to be expected when a young person’s life is tragically cut short. However real the heartbreak is, a positive message about love and hope shines through. And we need that outlook now more than ever.
This contemporary love story between grad student Jenn and digital marketing analyst Sol doesn’t come across as cloying, even though the scenes showcase modern relationships in a golden glow. Their first date, after all, is a farmer’s market in a beautiful park setting. It’s cute and suits the material.
Credit Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr. for making the characters’ believable. They make a charming couple and have an undeniable chemistry together. Whether they are being silly or serious, it comes across as genuine. Rothe, star of “Happy Death Day” and its sequel, and Shum, a veteran of all six seasons of “Glee,” convey a sunny optimism that keeps the “live for today” theme real. After all, Chau kept living in the face of a dire diagnosis.
And even though they set up conflicts the couple must overcome -- he hates his job and his passion lies in cooking, leading to discussions on financial hardships – it’s grounded in truth.
So, when his liver pains turn into a malignant tumor, Sol deals with the news in his own way, as does his fiancé. The rollercoaster of emotions the characters take us on is expected and deepens our feelings towards them.
In real life, their best friends – well-played by Jay Pharoah as Dave and Kyle Allen as Kyle on Sol’s side and Marielle Scott as Megan and Chrissie Fit as Amanda on Jenn’s side – raised funds to give them their dream wedding at a time where the medical bills had put the ceremony on hold. They moved up the date to April instead of August.
That was in 2015. Sol would die about four months after their wedding, at age 27, and there is no way around that sucker-punch to the gut. But the real Jennifer Carter was a consultant on this film, and that really helped the story come across as sincere and heartfelt.
The clear-eyed screenplay by Todd Rosenberg focuses on friendship, food and feelings, which emphasizes the “collect moments everyday” message the couple adhered to in their time together.
The music selections are a terrific component to the film as well, particularly the well-staged proposal using “Don’t Look Back in Anger” by Oasis as the group sing a-long.
While some may think this is too sentimental, “All My Life” depicts an honest romance devastated by crushing news. A positive message for tough times, the bittersweet movie benefits from its winsome cast.