THE PLOT:
Aline Dieu (Valerie Lemercier) is the 14th child of Anglomard (Roc LaFortune) and Sylvette (Danielle Fichaud). Her musical family enjoys performing together.
When Aline’s voice matures around the age of 12, her angelic tones catch the interest of manager Guy-Claude Kamar (Sylvain Marcel).
Guy-Claude and Aline travel the world as Aline becomes an international star and their love sustains them through the storms of life.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Aline” is based upon the life of Celine Dion, but certain elements have been fictionalized for the silver screen.
Aline has a stunning voice that is truly unique and memorable. As her family discovers her talent, they fall in step behind to support her.
Once Guy-Claude and Aline begin building her career, they begin their relationship as mentor and mentee, which transforms into a friendship and ultimately love.
Aline’s mother Sylvette is against her daughter falling for, “an old fatso!” but Aline knows her heart like she knows her music.
Lead actress, director and writer Valerie Lemercier offers audiences a light, wholesome, charming feature that plays like a fairytale or possibly a parable on love. There is little drama — just hints of it and their results. For example, when Aline’s father dies, it’s only alluded to by Aline returning home to her mother, both wearing black, hugging — that’s the extent of the emotional impact. The result is a more uplifting film, but with fewer moments onto which audiences can attach their feelings.
This loose biopic features Celine Dion’s music as the mortar to glue this narrative together and love to polish their distinctive moments. Filmed in French with English subtitles, this lighthearted tale uses charm and a bit of snarkiness to garner laughs and create some notable performances. This also plays well against the French style of filmmaking. Gone are the philosophical monologues and the quiet gazes (and constant smoking), replaced with charm, humor and a true story.
As the awkward love of a child matures with the woman into a deeply committed love, Aline’s music also matures as it reflects a life of caring dedication to both her music and her husband Guy-Claude.
Although this film is a story well-told, the lack of drama dampens our emotional commitment. Aline is likeable as is Guy-Claude, but audiences will love Sylvette and Anglomard because they are the funny, lively and memorable ones.
The film is skillfully shot and captures the life of this world-famous pop star. As she struggles with various hurdles in her life, fame, parental disapproval, starting a family, health issues and loss, viewers discover that we all go through the same life struggles regardless of our tax bracket.
“Aline” will not top the charts at the box office, but it will fill your heart with stirring music, an outstanding voice and a love that stands the test of time.