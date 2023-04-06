In theaters April 5.
THE PLOT:
Sonny Vacarro (Matt Damon) is a salesman for Nike shoe company in 1984. Nike is a distant third to their competitors Adidas and Converse and Nike’s basketball division has almost no budget.
Struggling to get a foothold in the basketball shoe industry, Vacarro hatches a plan to sign a young star who hasn’t yet shot a ball in the NBA – Michael Jordan.
In order to have a shot at signing him, Vacarro must risk his career, that of his coworkers and the future of Nike shoes.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Air” is a rags to riches story of sorts, not for Michael Jordan, but for Nike.
Sonny Vacarro is lead salesman for Nike’s fledgling basketball division. Holding a meager 17% market share worldwide. Everything about Nike was small, their reputation, their market share, and their budgets to sign players.
Watching video of Jordan playing in the NCAA Championship, Vacarro realizes that Jordan is a generational talent and decides that this is his opportunity to establish Nike basketball.
Director Ben Affleck brings audiences a nostalgic and inspirational classic story of risk/reward. As the blocky, somewhat cheesy 1980s style is perfectly captured, so is the solid, stoic nature of the men behind the greatest shoe signing in history.
This is Vacarro’s story, but it also represents an American story. The little guy slays the Goliath(s) by executing a coup to sign a top 4 prospect – but as we all know MJ was to become much more than that.
Nike and his team pull off this unbelievable signing by thinking outside the box or shoe in this case. Vacarro wins over Michael’s shrewd mother Delores (Viola Davis) with honesty, and they built a shoe around the star instead of simply adding another star to the shoe company stable.
This story is about the journey and all the people and pieces that needed to fall into place. Viewers know the outcome (probably not the true extent, though), but this is an iconic and entertaining journey.
The cast is top shelf with a pudgy Matt Damon leading the way. The supporting cast super-charges this narrative with Affleck (as CEO Phil Knight), Davis and Chris Tucker (as Howard White) as standouts.
The writing is strong pushing a potentially slow story into a well-paced narrative that builds tension as the stakes are characters are outlined. We discover the stories behind the iconic names, logos, and companies – and the legend of Michael Jordan to come.
The soundtrack is also notable for its subtle enhancement of certain scenes. Used sparingly, these songs help setup and create moods that launch us into memorable scenes.
“Air” soars like its subject, and true to his nature, Michael Jordan makes this film shine with the power of destiny.
LYNN’S TAKE:
A fascinating underdog story about a game-changing move in corporate America that revolutionized celebrity endorsements is personality-driven, thanks to an all-star cast and savvy script in “Air.”
Tightly constructed, highlighting the key elements -- growing niche footwear market, the arrival of the greatest player of all-time, Michael Jordan, on the professional basketball scene, a protective mother’s fierce business dealings and a think-outside-the-box company located near Portland, Ore., this inspired-by-true-story is an energetic, entertaining film with a lasting impression.
In his first directorial effort since 2016’s lackluster “Live by Night,” Ben Affleck’s back to triple-threat greatness, shepherding this crowd-pleaser with smart moves and a keen sense of time and place.
He steeps what’s essentially a story of contract maneuvers into a culture-defining era, from Knight zipping his purple Porsche with his personalized license plates into the Beaverton headquarters after a run, to Vaccaro buying his Wheaties in a Mary Lou Retton-Olympics box at the mini-mart.
The year is 1984, and the movie is drenched with a kicky ‘80s soundtrack that sets the mood, and quick news-and-photo montages encapsulates the Reagan years.
At the time, Nike was known for its running shoes, and the upstart company viewed themselves as renegades, while entrenched Adidas and Converse were known for their basketball lines.
In 1984, Jordan left North Carolina after his junior year and was third in the NBA draft, going to the Chicago Bulls. His ability to leap and slam-dunk gave him the nickname “Air Jordan.”
As Sonny Vaccaro, Matt Damon is forceful and earnest about having a hunch about Jordan and following it through with bold aggressive moves. Sonny develops a special relationship with MJ’s Mom, Deloris Jordan (Viola Davis), that is instrumental in sealing the deal.
In a small but pivotal role, Davis is masterful as the mom whose belief in her son changed celebrity endorsements.
Before making the film, Affleck said Michael Jordan had one request – that Davis play his mother. His father, James, is played by Davis’ real-life husband, Julius Tennon.
Affleck also decided to have an actor play Michael only as a physical presence, preferring to use archival footage, and that works – creating more of a mythology around him. Affleck focuses on the close relationship Michael had with his parents, and Davis and Tennon depict it beautifully.
Relationships are key to this story’s success, and the long legendary friendship of Damon and Affleck elevates the story as well. Oscar winners for screenplay in “Good Will Hunting,” this is their 20th collaboration, and their pairing is as dynamic as ever. Word is that they both contributed to Alex Convery’s original screenplay.
With its folksy charm and crackling dialogue, “Air” delivers a well-acted and written story that appeals beyond the sports market. It’s a dream team of natural actors defining these colleagues so that we can celebrate their considerable achievements.
Chris Tucker is well-suited to play Howard White, one of the inspiring former college players on Nike’s roster who helped Air Jordan take flight. He developed relationships with young athletes, including Jordan.
Marlon Wayans is seen briefly as Olympics basketball coach George Reveling, who coached Jordan the summer of 1984, and that powerful scene is an important foundation piece.
Matt Maher, who works frequently with Ben and Casey Affleck, deftly portrays the genius shoe designer Peter Moore, who also designed the icon symbol of Jordan taking flight.
It’s a collaborative effort, indicative of a workplace drama-comedy, and gives the real-life people their due for their efforts.
It’s early yet, but “Air” is likely sturdy enough to be among the last movies standing at year’s end and will make my short list for Top Ten. Yes, it’s that meaningful, fun and enjoyable.