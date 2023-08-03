Starts exclusively Aug. 4 as part of the Webster Film Series for a two-week engagement.
The Plot:
While on a working vacation by the Baltic Sea, writer Leon (Thomas Schubert) and photographer Felix (Langston Uibel) encounter Nadja (Paula Beer), a seasonal worker also staying at Felix’s family summer home. Leon, under pressure to finish his second novel in time for a meeting with his publisher, gets crankier and more insufferable, resentful of the others who are having fun and enjoying each other’s company while he’s derailed from his deadline. He will have an opportunity to get his priorities straight, but it comes after some hard truths are revealed.
Lynn’s Take:
Let’s start with the proverb -- “There are none so blind as those who will not see. The most deluded people are those who choose to ignore what they already know.”
That summarizes the Debbie Downer of a protagonist, Leon, an aspiring novelist whose insecurities and self-doubt threaten to derail his book deadline and publisher’s evaluation, in writer-director Christian Petzold’s wry “Afire.”
While the angsty Leon is staying in this rustic retreat, hopeful to get work done, things go from bad to worse. He’s increasingly agitated by every annoyance, his writer’s block is almost comical, as is his self-absorption, procrastination, and inability to see the forest for the trees.
A master of meaningful minutiae, the German filmmaker’s latest is a slow-burn melodrama that supposedly is the second in a trilogy involving the elements as a plot point. “Undine,” in 2021, featured water, and also starred Paula Beer, and this latest, titled “Roter Himmel” in German (“Red Sky”), has a raging wildfire consuming a wide swath of countryside.
Winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival in February, “Afire” builds to a mesmerizing third act, with surprising twists turning this deceptively simple character study into a much more poignant tale.
His main actors have more depth in their performances than initial appearances project, bringing the casual romance-lighter drama into sharper focus.
Thomas Schubert epitomizes the distracted writer who is uncomfortable in his own skin and not very observant of human behavior. Flabby and scowling, Leon wears black clothing to the seashore.
Meanwhile, Langston Uibel, playing his cheerful pal Felix, conveys an easygoing attitude that takes modern inconveniences in stride. He chats up Nadja’s pal, a friendly lifeguard named Devid (Enno Trebs), and Leon becomes resentful of their connection.
While intrigued by the attractive and mysterious Nadja, Leon is rankled by the other three’s carefree natures and their ability to relax, his behavior becoming more like a petulant child, as if to huff and puff, “If I can’t have fun, you can’t either.”
Too kind and polite to say anything at first, they look at him as if to scream back: “Lighten up!” Then, an emboldened Nadja, beautifully realized by Paula Beer, bluntly tells him what she thinks of his manuscript, and we’re off to the races.
Turns out Petzold is the sly observer that Leon wishes he was, for the Berlin filmmaker schooled in realism misses nothing – every nuance, every glance advances the story.
The deeply flawed Leon isn’t beyond redemption, and you root for him to get a clue while the others offer stark contrasts. Through the opposite approaches of Leon and Felix, Petzold brings up interesting points about creativity.
The arrival of Leon’s publisher, Helmut Warner (Matthias Brandt), sets a collision course regarding ambition, art, relationships and being human in a world burning down our concept of natural order.
Leon, of course, wants to make it all about him, but he’s too myopic to see what’s happening all around him. This, of course, is a trope frequently used in movies where a guy is in bad need of a wake-up call. What’s engaging here is the way tensions escalate.
Other forces are making everyone on edge during a hot summer and changing life for this popular seaside spot. Watching the smoldering flames from afar jars their sensibilities but it isn’t until they see ash swirling in the sky where the houseguests can no longer be complacent.
Cinematographer Hans Fromm has deftly juxtaposed the idyllic setting with ominous shots of the sky ablaze to dramatic effect, the landscape’s serene beauty forever marred, as are the forest creatures.
Bettina Bohler’s editing further enhances the emotions at play, as does her sound design, subtly capturing nature’s singing (and stinging, of buzzing insects). The film’s soundtrack includes the effective use of “In My Mind” by the Wallners, an earworm that stays for a while.
The collateral damage is a shocking reminder of how fast life changes, how things are sometimes beyond our control, and if we’re not paying attention, shame on us. To say more would spoil plot developments.
Petzold, whose other films “Barbara” (2012), “Phoenix” (2014) and “Transit” (2018), are highly regarded, isn’t entirely pessimistic, however. With its contemporary no-frills European film look, and its unhurried pace, in 1 hour, 42 minutes, we aren’t given a tidy resolution. That would contrast Petzold’s spotlight on the messiness of daily living.
This may be wispier in story than you prefer, but he leaves us with grace notes, glimmers of hope and a hard-fought hint of rebirth.