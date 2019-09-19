THE PLOT:
In the near future humankind has colonized the moon and has a base on Mars. We look to the stars seeking intelligent life.
When anti-matter surges begin hitting Earth, astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is contacted for an important mission.
Roy’s legendary father, Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones) led the Lima Project to Neptune 29 years ago, but something went wrong and the crew died.
It is now believed that Clifford survived and is responsible for the energy bursts that will destroy Earth if not stopped. Roy now knows his mission, but no one understands what he must endure to complete that mission – especially Roy.
KENT'S TAKE:
“Ad Astra” is a quiet, beautiful, antiseptic film. Audiences can hear Roy’s internal dialogue, and that internal monologue creates the heart and soul of this film. The beauty and emptiness of space are perfectly contrasted with Roy’s external emotional emptiness and his inner volatility.
On the exterior, Roy is a disciplined, grizzled, hardworking astronaut who is driven by “duty and lineage.” That is, until it is shown that Clifford may be something other than a hero – after which he begins to question his beliefs and feelings.
This unusual film is a combination of “Gravity’s” technical merits, “Interstellar’s” heart and “Blade Runner 2049’s” soul. It is a measured story for most of the journey and is fascinating for both its vaguely familiar world and Pitt’s Roy McBride.
Each character is subdued and measured, as most of the characters in the film are space colonists, military personnel or scientists. As we discover Roy’s dichotomy – that his external visage does not match his internal turmoil – the hurdles thrown at him build an unusual tension as he becomes more isolated the further his journey takes him toward Neptune. He arrives at the film’s climax with questions and few answers.
The action is off-center and equally fits the setting. Simply getting into space brings viewers into the story and setting, then once in space, Roy’s encounters propel him toward an inevitable confrontation. Deceit, moral questions and outright lies frame the larger picture as Roy discovers he is simply a pawn.
This human story is dunked into a science fiction setting and is basically a story about a father and son. Roy searches for his past through his father, while his father looks toward the future ignoring his past. Roy longs to either find his father or finally be free of him.
Pitt’s performance is magnificent and worthy of an Oscar nomination. His nuanced performance, defined by his emotional struggles, creates a complex character in an alien world.
“Ad Astra” is a science fiction gem that some might find to be paced slowly, but this hushed film packs a nice emotional punch, spilling over with detail and simplicity. The vast beauty of space will grab your attention while Roy’s singular emotional struggle will grab your soul.
LYNN'S TAKE:
Technically proficient, “Ad Astra” is an intriguing and often awe-inspiring space odyssey. For all the visual razzle-dazzle, the strength is its story, and there are lots of Daddy issues to propel this introspective drama.
Brad Pitt just keeps getting better and better. After his dynamic performance as Cliff the stuntman in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” he delivers this gem.
He digs deep here as Roy McBride, an astronaut who followed in his legendary father’s footsteps but his failure to launch in the real world haunts him.
In a surreal outer space, where the moon is a tourist destination and a mission to Mars is routine for the U.S. Space Command, “Ad Astra” glides as we ponder a bold new world far into the future.
It’s lived-in quality is a plus. Director James Gray, who co-wrote the screenplay with Ethan Gross, isn’t known for whiz-bang action, but handles the surprising turns well. He takes a slow, methodical approach, but that was not a detriment.
The story, part paranoid thriller, part psychological drama, has enough suspense to keep us guessing and not figure out where it’s headed. Who can we trust and what’s really going on?
Pitt, whose tabloid-documented personal troubles have seemed to give him a deeper emotional resonance, is at the top of his game as someone working through serious Daddy issues, and reflection on his marriage that fell apart.
The supporting cast excels at their roles, which are all departures from what they’ve done before – Tommy Lee Jones as the hot-shot astronaut Clifford McBride, Donald Sutherland as dad’s peer who still works for the force, Liv Tyler as Roy’s ex-wife Eve, and Ruth Negga as an outpost administrator.
“Ad Astra” succeeds as a complex, satisfying journey into a new look at our solar system. But it is Pitt’s triumph as an actor.