THE PLOT:
Sebastian (Sebastian Maniscalco) is the manager of a Chicago hotel and is proud of his Sicilian heritage. His girlfriend, Ellie (Leslie Bibb) also has immigrant roots – her family was an original Pilgrim family on the Mayflower.
When Ellie’s family invites Sebastian to their 4th of July retreat in the exclusive White Oak Country Club, he begs off because he would be leaving his recently widowed hairdresser father, Salvo (Robert De Niro) alone on his favorite holiday.
Inviting Salvo, too, these three Chicagoans head off toward a clash of cultures, attitudes, and hair styles.
KENT’S TAKE:
“About My Father” is a cute, predictable comedy with positive themes and plenty of charm.
Sebastian is Sicilian through and through, his father Salvo has passed down family values such as penny-pinching and the value of hard work. Yet, Sebastian is also his own man – falling in love with an artist who is the daughter of a huge hotel chain and in direct competition with Sebastian’s Hotel.
Director Laura Terruso brings us a tale of two immigrant families. One with a history beginning at Plymouth Rock, the other starting with Salvo’s arrival. Both histories are treated with dignity and respect, and both are shown to be right and wrong in their beliefs.
The strength of this film comes in its themes of family strength and the idea that it’s not where you came from, but with whom you are moving forward. Ellie’s family is wealthy and enjoys all the comforts of life and they downplay their wealth because they can. Salvo and Sebastian live modest lives and have earned everything that they have with sweat, toil and frugality. Although these families are at the opposite end of the socioeconomic scale, they are side-by-side on the family scale. Both families love their children and support them in their own way.
This “culture clash” film is not uproariously funny but has plenty of chuckles. It’s very formulaic and predictable. We know Sebastian is going to achieve his goals, he just must have his “learning moment” in order to push through to the end. As I’ve said many times, with other films, it’s not the destination, it’s the journey. Here it’s a little of both, but not a lot of either. The drama is very low which would have worked if the comedy had been stronger, but since both were dampened, the film is weakened overall.
Sebastian is a likeable guy played by A-list comic Sebastian Maniscalco, he tries to be macho, but is just a regular guy – he even cries! Ellie is aloof, bubbly, all smiles and a perfect “straight man” setting up Sebastian’s comedy. Salvo is an interesting character, he is an amalgamation of tradition and non-tradition, a macho Sicilian who is a hairdresser, a strong father who is willing to keep an open mind. Ellie’s parents are also supportive of their children – overly supportive, allowing them to indulge in any endeavor they choose. Together, these families discover a way to find common ground with respect, thoughtfulness, and kindness.
The Sicilians have a saying, “Family isn’t one thing, it’s everything.” Although “About My Father” isn’t the perfect film, it is one important thing – heartwarming.