Streaming on Prime Video Friday 9/15
THE PLOT:
1969 America, José Hernandez (Michael Peña/Juan Pablo Monterrubio) is part of an immigrant family who travel throughout California harvesting the foods we eat. Although young José shows aptitude for his studies, his constant migration worries one of his local teachers.
Realizing they must adapt for their family; José’s parents settle in one place to set down roots.
Jose´ grows up to be an engineer, but always harbors a dream of becoming an astronaut.
His wife Adela (Rosa Salazar) fully supports his dream when she discovers it, sacrificing her own dreams for his.
As Jose´ and Adela grow as a family, so does José’s desperation to join NASA. With eleven rejections on the books in eleven years, Adela coaches José to personally deliver his twelfth application – and it works.
José becomes the first immigrant farm worker to go into space.
KENT’S TAKE:
“A Million Miles Away” is a feel-good family-friendly true story. A film that has become a rarity in both theaters and streaming channels – a positive, uplifting tale of hard work and the resulting success.
José and his family struggle to make ends meet. The sharecropper life is hard with long hours and no respect, while worker’s wages are at the whims of farmers.
The long hours are especially difficult on the children. José and his cousin Beto (Bobby Soto/Leonardo Granados) sometimes fall asleep in class due to exhaustion, but his diligence and hard work inspire both his teacher and Beto.
Years later, José becomes an engineer, working in obscurity at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory working hard to fit in during the 1980s.
Unbeknownst to José, he slowly begins following his father’s recipe for success.
#1 Find your goal
#2 Know how far you are
#3 Draw the road map
#4 If you don’t know how, learn
#5 When you think you’ve made it, work harder
These ideas reinforce the work ethic of both migrants and what made America a world leader – goals, focus and hard work.
However, all this positivity is dandy, but doesn’t necessarily make a good film. Director Alejandra Màrquez Abella brings viewers a heartwarming, balanced story that reinforces positive themes (hard work, family, bettering yourself and never giving up on your dreams). He also offers real characters who struggle, love, fail and ultimately succeed.
The narrative is well balanced, too, with both humor and drama, dark and bright moments, yet this film chooses to skew its story more positively. José is thought to be the janitor when first arriving at his engineering job, instead of framing this to be a bigoted moment, it is spun into a funny, running joke that endears José to the audience.
The concept that he feels he needs to dampen his heritage in order to advance at his job is also treated as a reality of the time rather than antagonistically, showing that he begins to blend his heritage and culture with his new circumstances to create opportunity and truly become part of this country’s melting pot. He doesn’t forget where he has come from, he simply begins to use rule #4 If you don’t know how, learn – by using their rules for advancement.
The cast is wonderful. The young José Juan Pablo Monterrubio is smart, respectful, but knows he is caught between two worlds, it’s his teacher, Ms. Young who levers him toward engineering, showing the importance of good teachers in our lives. Salazar’s Adela is charming, cute, funny, and loving, they do a wonderful job aging her from a beautiful young woman to a struggling young mother to finally become a restauranteur and catalyst to her husband’s success. Peña is perfect as an unsure adolescent who transitions into a confident astronaut. He is just as strong with the comedic moments as he is with the dramatic ones. Peña has already proven himself to be a top-notch actor, this role simply adds to his impressive resume of roles.
“A Million Miles Away” is a must-see family film that will have you smiling, laughing, and crying. Viewers will ride along on an inspiring voyage of rags to riches as an immigrant, his culture and his values journey to space on butterfly wings.