In theaters Aug. 19
The Plot:
At a campground in the rural West, a woman waits alone for a childhood friend to arrive, uncertain of his intentions while bashful about her own.
Lynn’s Take:
Ah, change. Starting over after a spouse dies is a major step in life, as is opening oneself up to a new relationship.
Just what happens when you are at a fork in the road is the focus of the small-scale film, “A Love Song,” a bittersweet drama about the vicissitudes of time.
Whether we are open to change or not takes up a lot of space in our heads, and that in turn, affects our heart. It’s something we know, have seen it before in countless variations, but this no-frills indie is different.
Writer-director Max Walker-Silverman, a nominee for the NEXT Innovator Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, presents a film that doesn’t resemble anyone else’s.
Although, at first, it may remind you of “Nomadland.” But other than a widowed woman alone in a vehicle traveling out West, that’s where the similarities end.
It’s Walker-Silverman’s first feature film, and he shows remarkable restraint and poise in his storytelling. In the wide-open spaces of a rural Colorado campground near a lake, he unfolds an ambling journey of self-discovery.
Cinematographer Alfonso Herrera Salcedo captures the pristine natural beauty and the ruggedness of the terrain, which fills the silences with nature’s cadences.
With its gentle pacing and everyday life rhythms, “A Love Song” is more than meets the eye. If you think about it in terms of a song, it is lyrical.
“I hadn’t known love before. When it came, it was just so simple. I realized what all the songs were about,” says Faye to Lito, two people navigating a journey not unlike a melancholy-tinged country song.
This film also stands out for the way two longtime character actors emerge from the shadows and shine – Dale Dickey and Wes Studi. The two Hollywood veterans of film and television showcase many layers in their nuanced performances, demonstrating that they are Zen masters at creating authentic characters.
Dale, who won the Independent Spirit Award in 2010 for her supporting work as Merab in Missouri-shot “Winter’s Bone,” is familiar from such TV shows as “Justified,” “True Blood,” “My Name is Earl” and “Vice Principals,” and can be seen in the new Amazon Prime series “A League of Their Own” as Beverly.
Here, she plays Faye, who is traveling alone, biding her time fishing, birding, and stargazing. Her longing is palpable, but she is resilient. Sans make-up, she has earned every wrinkle in her weathered face and lived to experience joys and sorrows.
While she is waiting for someone from her past to appear, and uncertain if that will happen, Lito shows up in his small car with a big dog. During a day and that night, they drink beer, eat ice cream, swim, waltz down memory lane and play guitars. They talk about love, marriage and losing what you hold dear.
Wes Studi, a renowned actor from the Cherokee Nation, is the first Native American actor to win an honorary Academy Award, in 2020. His early films include “Dances with Wolves” and “The Last of the Mohicans,” and was so memorable as Chief Yellow Hawk in “Hostiles” in 2017 that he earned awards talk.
As Lito, his background makes no difference to the character, and it’s nice to see him play a regular guy. Studi plays him as awkward and tentative, but get him strumming guitar or in a canoe, and he is warm and open.
Dickey and Studi are so authentic, you wish they had more screen time together.
While the movie is ultimately hopeful, it sugarcoats nothing. Walker-Silverman shows that by people allowing themselves to be vulnerable, heartbreak happens. So do life lessons – and good things. At any age, we are mystified by love.
If you identify more with the broken road than with a happy-ever-after scenario, this film will speak to you.
In only 81 minutes, when seemingly not much happens except for an occasional encounter with Postman Sam (John Way) or two fellow campers (Tony Award nominee Michelle Wilson and Benja K. Thomas) or an adorable local girl Dice (Marty Grace Dennis) with a special request, with four cowhands in tow, “A Love Song” can be transformative.
You may be disappointed with the resolution. But one can marvel at how magical stillness can be. And how connecting to random people can uplift.