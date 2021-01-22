The St. Louis Film Critics Association awarded its 2020 film selections on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Eligible films include those that opened in St. Louis during the 2020 calendar year or were made available as a video on demand or streaming service release.
Earning high praise was independent drama “Nomadland,” which won four awards for film, director, editing and cinematography. The story follows middle-aged Fern (Frances McDormand) who embarks on a journey through the American west after losing everything in the 2008 recession.
“Promising Young Woman,” writer-director Emerald Fennell’s social commentary thriller about toxic masculinity, was recognized for Carey Mulligan’s performance and Fennell’s original screenplay, as well as soundtrack for a total of three awards.
Other multiple award winners included Pixar’s “Soul” for animated feature and music score by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste; Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” as best action film and visual effects; and “The Invisible Man” for best horror film and best scene.
A complete list of awards follows.
BEST FILM: “Nomadland”
Runner-up (tie): “First Cow” and “Promising Young Woman”
BEST DIRECTOR: “Nomadland” — Chloé Zhao
Runner-up: “Promising Young Woman” — Emerald Fennell
BEST ACTOR: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” —Chadwick Boseman
Runner-up: “Da 5 Bloods” — Delroy Lindo
BEST ACTRESS: “Promising Young Woman” — Carey Mulligan
Runner-up: “Nomadland” — Frances McDormand
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: “Sound of Metal” — Paul Raci
Runner-up: “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Sacha Baron Cohen
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: “Minari” — Youn Yuh-jung
Runner-up: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — Maria Bakalova
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “Promising Young Woman” — Emerald Fennell
Runner-up: “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Aaron Sorkin,
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” — Charlie Kaufman (Screenplay); Iain Reid (Novel)
Runner-up: “One Night in Miami” — Kemp Powers (screenplay and play)
BEST EDITING: “Nomadland” — Chloé Zhao
Runner-up: “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” — Robert Frazen
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: “Nomadland” — Joshua James Richards
Runner-up: “Mank” — Erik Messerschmidt
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: “Mank” - Donald Graham Burt
Runner-up: “Emma” — Kave Quinn
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: “Tenet”
Runner-up: “The Invisible Man”
BEST SCORE: “Soul” — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Runner-up: “Nomadland” — Ludovico Einaudi
BEST SOUNDTRACK: “Promising Young Woman”
Runner-up: “Hamilton”
BEST ACTION FILM: “Tenet”
Runner-up: “Birds of Prey”
BEST COMEDY FILM: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Runner-up: “Palm Springs”
BEST HORROR FILM: “The Invisible Man”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: “Soul”
Runner-up: “Wolfwalkers”
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: “Collective”
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FEATURE: “Another Round”
Runner-up: “Beanpole”
BEST SCENE: “The Invisible Man” — A restaurant meet-up between sisters is interrupted.
Runner-up: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — Rudy Guiliani visits a hotel room.