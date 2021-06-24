In theaters June 18.
THE PLOT:
Rusty Russell (Luke Wilson) takes a job coaching football and teaching science and math at the Masonic Home in Fort Worth. It’s during the Great Depression and parents have dropped their children off. By the time Rusty and his wife, Juanita (Vinessa Shaw), arrive, there are 150 orphans being cared for – separate quarters for teen girls and boys, and youngsters. Now considered the greatest Texas high school coach in history, Russell revolutionized football with the spread offense and took his ragtag team all the way to the state finals, inspiring the nation and giving people hope.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Schmaltzy, over-simplified and cliched, “12 Mighty Orphans” is a feel-good, old-fashioned sports underdog tale that tugs at your heartstrings, even if you try to resist.
Based on a true story, The Mighty Mites, against all odds, qualify for the Texas state finals in 1938. They achieved national recognition -- President Franklin D. Roosevelt was one of the team’s biggest fans.
In the cutthroat world of high school football in Texas, Russell achieved the impossible – and would go on to coach college. Some of his players made it to the NFL, earned degrees, or served with distinction in World War II.
Director Ty Roberts structures the story in a formulaic way – although you’d be surprised to discover the outcome. Yet, that doesn’t detract from the remarkable story or of the character that Coach Russell, and his assistant, Doc Hall (Martin Sheen), shaped in these young men.
Of course, the boys start off surly and ill-prepared for organized athletics. Dirt-poor and relying on hand-me-downs and goodwill, the boys learn to be a team and become a convincing brotherhood.
Even with every predictable sequence, the story remains compelling and the life lessons are doled out sincerely.
It helps that the ensemble cast is strong, and Wilson and Sheen are so earnest. Robert Duvall makes one appearance and Treat Williams also has a minor role.
Jake Austin Walker is the tough kid, Hardy Brown, who eventually excelled in the NFL, and he appeared in the TV series “Stargirl” with Wilson. Among other noteworthy players are Jacob Lofland as the memorable Snoggs – he played Neckbone in “Mud.”
Wayne Knight is the orphanage’s despicable administrator Frank Wynn and a caricature villain in the mold of Snidely Whiplash. Knight knows how to play vile human beings. His comeuppance can’t come soon enough.
The heroes and villains are as black-and-white as those twirling mustaches and evil smirking in old-fashioned melodramas. Lane Garrison, who along with Kevin Meyer adapted sportswriter Jim Dent’s book, for the screen, acts as a morally compromised coach at a bigger school, the defending champs at Polytech.
The adversity the boys endure is worse than Dickensian, and the harsh realities are not sugar-coated in any way.
Cinematographer David McFarland effectively captures this dismal period in American history – using old clips and sepia tones.
Stay for the credits to find out what happened to the real-life people featured in this movie. That will inspire more people who are already touched by this sad but heartfelt story.