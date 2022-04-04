The Red and Black Brass Band entertained Hudson Elementary School students in the Webster Groves School District on Wednesday, March 16. The performance was part of a Black History Month event rescheduled from February due to inclement weather.
Updated: April 4, 2022 @ 4:31 am
