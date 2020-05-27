Join Opera Theatre, the Regional Arts Commission, the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, and more than 15 other organizations for an inspiring evening of performances spanning music, theater, dance, visual art, and more, reflecting the artistic diversity and traditions of the St. Louis community.
The live broadcast begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 31. Watch on this webpage or on HEC-TV.
This free virtual benefit aims to raise more than $250,000 through sponsorships and 1,000 individual donations in support of the RAC Artist Relief Fund, which provides emergency aid to St. Louis working artists whose livelihoods have been critically interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This benefit will present performances from groups including The Arianna String Quartet, The Big Muddy Dance Company, The Black Rep, Circus Flora, COCA, Jazz St. Louis, The Muny, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Saint Louis Ballet, St. Louis Children’s Choirs, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, The Sheldon, STAGES St. Louis, the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis and more.