Students who plan to pursue a career in the arts are eligible to apply for the annual Arts For Life scholarship. The deadline is May 25 for submission, and two winners of $500 each will be announced at the Best Performance Awards on June 12.
This scholarship is awarded annually to two college-age recipients. Requirements include pursuing a career in the arts, participation in local community theater, essays, and letter(s) of recommendation. Past scholarship winners are not eligible.
To download an application, visit tinyurl.com/mrh86aw9.
Completed applications must be postmarked by May 25. Mail completed applications to Arts For Life, Scholarship Application, P.O. Box 16426, St. Louis, MO 63125.
The application can also be completed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/aflscholarship2022. Email completed applications to afltrg@artsforlife.org.
For more information, contact afltrg@artsforlife.com.