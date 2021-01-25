At its 10th annual concert, live-streamed in fall 2020 from the Sheldon Concert Hall, Arts & Faith St. Louis honored area doctors, nurses and other health care workers for their ongoing work during the COVID-19 pandemic with an original song titled “Thank You.”
The song was written by St. Louis composer and Glendale resident Paul Reuter, who was the executive director of the Sheldon Concert Hall for 25 years before retiring in 2019.
His “Thank You” song was sung by acclaimed soprano Christine Brewer, accompanied by St. Louis Symphony cellist Bjorn Ranheim, pianist Lisa Campbell Albert, and three backup vocalists from The Sheldon’s City of Music All-Star Chorus.
Photos of health care workers were shown during the performance of the song. The video of the concert can be viewed at hecmedia.org.