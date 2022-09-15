Two Webster University music professors, Stuart Chapman Hill and Kim Portnoy, have composed original music for the upcoming 12th annual “Faith Into Action” concert. The free concert will be live on stage Sunday, Sept. 18, 4 p.m., at The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd. in St. Louis.
The series of concerts originated during September 2011 with Arts & Faith-St. Louis supporters and community allies as a response to the 10th anniversary of 9/11. This year’s concert marks a return to an in-person event after two years of virtual performances due to the pandemic.
A visual arts display, the Interfaith Youth Chorus directed by Maria Ellis and musical performances by groups of many faiths will participate, according to Kathy Bratkowski, development and publicity coordinator for Arts & Faith-St. Louis.
For the concert, Webster University’s director of composition studies Portnoy composed a song, “The Light of the Divine,” which will be performed by St. Louis metro-based and world renowned operatic soprano Christine Brewer, accompanied by pianist Alla Voskoboynikova. Brewer also will sing the spiritual gospel “City Called Heaven.”
Portnoy said the lyrics to “Light of the Divine” were a collaboration with Melissa Bishop, a published composer/lyricist and adjunct faculty member of Webster University’s Department of Music. He said they drew inspiration for creating the song from this year’s concert intent — Faith Into Action.
“The theme got me ruminating on two ideas,” said Portnoy. “Every human being has holiness within, the spark of the divine, a soul, but our contemporary world makes it difficult to get in touch with that part of ourselves, much less see it in others.
“Secondly, human beings and God are partners,” he continued. “If justice needs to be served, the poor clothed and fed, the sick healed, we, humans, must be the angels.”
Portnoy said those ideas, with much back and forth between himself and Bishop, resulted in the finished lyrics of a wish or prayer that people recognize the “light of the divine in every human being,” which will enable people to feel empathy for others that is then translated into action.
Bishop said the lyrics were based strongly on the concept of looking for common ground in each other and in different faiths.
“It’s about working toward each other, instead of against each other,” she said.
“Once the lyrics were completed, it fell to me to write the music that I
thought most expressed the thoughts and feelings of the text,” Portnoy added.
In regards to singing “Light of The Divine,” Brewer said the song spoke to him immediately.
“It’s got this energy that calls us to do good things, to help each other and to be kind to each other,” he said.
Chapman Hill, an assistant professor of music at Webster University, composed the song, “All We Believe,” which will be performed by the Interfaith Youth Chorus, a diverse group of young and talented singers from across the metro area.
“In part, the song reflects all the different things that people of different faiths believe, but it’s also about all that we believe the world and society could be,” Chapman Hill said. “When you talk about the idea of taking faith into action, it’s about envisioning what those steps of action can be and do to make a more just world, a more equitable world, a place where all people can thrive, and feel safe and supported.”
Youth choral director Ellis said she thought the message of “All We Believe” was “simply beautiful, just perfect, and timely.”
The concert lineup features performances by Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Baha’i and Christian faith community choirs and ensembles. The concert begins with the singing of the National Anthem with emerging operatic soprano Angel Riley, a native of Belleville, Illinois.
Following the concert, Bratkowski said audience members are invited to mingle on Washington Avenue and view a display of visual art inspired by the event’s theme.
“Attendees can meet the visual artists and music performers during this post-concert time,” she said.
The concert will be streamed live by HEC Media at Facebook.com/HECtv. It also will be available to view after the concert on HEC Media’s YouTube channel and ArtsFaithSTL.org.
“All our faiths demand that we be about our communities, and not just about ourselves. Arts and faith activities are a way we can think about things that bind us together, rather than things that separate us,” said Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold, who serves as chair of the Arts & Faith steering committee.
“One of the most exciting things about this year’s performance is that our performers will have an audience, and lots of them have not done much performing during the period of COVID,” Arnold added. “As an audience member, I haven’t seen much live music for these last couple of years and I can’t wait to be part of that experience.”
Brewer agreed: “To be back in front of a live audience is something that brings me to tears, because it’s so emotional to be able to sing in person. This is going to be huge.”
The concert is free, but tickets can be reserved at artsfaithstlouis.org.