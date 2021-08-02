Webster Arts is now accepting entries for its next gallery show, “Reentry,” a national juried exhibition running from Sept. 14 through Oct. 31. “Reentry” will be an in-person gallery exhibition at the Webster Arts Center on the grounds of Eden Seminary.
In the wake of COVID-19 and the mark it continues to leave on the world, this exhibition explores the idea of reentry into a world that no longer looks, feels or functions in the same way. Artists may explore this idea through the lens of the pandemic or by applying this concept to other life-altering events
For more information and to submit work, visit tinyurl.com/mcbn8t4c.