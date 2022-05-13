Wow, where to start on the recent far left letter regarding artificial turf for the joke that is Moss Field. As a sales manager for a large turf manufacturer, I don’t know where to begin with the “over the top” scare tactics in the letter writer’s claims. So, in no particular order, I will try to be as short as possible in my rebuff of the letter I just stuck in my bird cage.
As the salesman of recent fields in the Kirkwood, Chaminade, Burroughs, MICDS and Rockwood school districts, just to name a few, it has become more and more apparent that Webster Groves High School needs to get with the times and get turf for the field.
Two things: Artificial turf has fewer carcinogens than Uncle Ben’s Wild Rice, and EPA tests show that crumb rubber does not cause cancer. The test the letter writer references actually determined that cancer in young soccer goalies on the west coast was caused by soccer gloves and had zero to do with the interaction with the field.
Runoff? Are you serious? Have you ever heard of a thing called herbicide or fertilizer to grow your nicely-maintained grass field? The author of the letter seems pretty concerned about the environment, so I assume watering a field should count as negative.
Regarding heat, cooling agents such as cork and other natural infills actually lower the temperature on the field, including grass. The writer references “properly maintained field,” so does that include growing grass in February when a fresh September field is diminished by use or a hard rain that leads to a mud bowl at Moss Field?
The money saved on watering, fertilizing, mowing and greater ability of use (many schools will rent their field — turf can drain three feet of water in an hour) is tremendous. Also, at the end of a 10-year cycle, the infill is 100% recyclable and the cost is a third to put down new carpet. Turf is much like broadloom carpet, which is made to wear and can create landfill issues. Repurposing the carpet/turf should be the ultimate goal.
Artificial turf is the only answer for today’s athlete. Turf provides a safe, consistent product that will pay for itself over time. Get off the lefty train and get with the times, Webster Groves. Look around and choose turf for your athletes.
Stephen J. Einspanier
Kirkwood