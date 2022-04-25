Come to downtown Belleville, Illinois, to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Art on the Square. The creative celebration runs Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 15.
This three-day art show is a perfect event for the whole family. Opening at 4 p.m. on Friday, 95 artists will line the streets of Belleville, showcasing works of art in 11 different mediums — glass, ceramics, painting, digital/graphic design, sculpture, wood, jewelry, photography, fine craft, drawing and mixed media.
Visitors can look forward to wine and entertainment, food courts, artist demonstrations, a high school art competition and a children’s art garden with plenty of fun activities for kids of all ages. Enjoy the day or evening around Belleville’s iconic Veteran’s Memorial Fountain with free admission to the fair.
Art on the Square is open Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit artonthesquare.com.