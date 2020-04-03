Art In The Time Of COVID-19

A tiny virus is teaching us lessons about our humanity. It’s made us more aware of our vulnerability and of our connection with others. We will learn a lot about ourselves and our neighbors before it retreats back to its secret hiding place in nature.
The “new normal” is bringing us inconvenience, anxiety and social distance, but it also offer opportunities to explore places we’ve never been.
Looking at the old, familiar world with new eyes is not something most of us gladly choose, but it’s what artists do every day. It’s their job. And art, whether we find it comforting or disturbing, is always coming up with new ways to interpret a world in flux.
We’re going to be spending more time at home in the weeks ahead. Our daily patterns will change. But we know our only choice is to carry on. So here’s an idea: Bring some art into your life.
Art is not going to protect you from the coronavirus, improve your employment picture or restore your 401k. Maybe you don’t consider yourself to be “artistic,” but it can cure cabin fever and offer outlets for frustration.
Maybe you’ve got a guitar in the closet you’ve been meaning to strum for a while but haven’t had time. Learn three chords and bang out a song. Get your hands on some crayons, gather the kids and waste some paper. It doesn’t have to be museum quality. The museums are closed anyway.
Pick up a pencil and scribble. You don’t have to show it to anybody. It’s for you. Play some music you don’t usually listen to. Pull a dusty art book off your shelf or cruise the web and learn about an artist you don’t know anything about. There might be something there you can use.
The world will return to normal. Really. And when it does, it might seem different. Not just because it really is different, but because you will see it differently. And maybe you’ll decide to frame one of your drawings and hang it on the wall as a reminder of a time when you and the world changed.