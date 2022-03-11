“Art & Found Day” is coming to Webster Groves on Saturday, March 12.
Webster Arts will wrap packages of donated original artwork and place them around town on March 12 for anyone to pick up and take home. All packages will be clearly marked with a label indicating that it is part of “Art and Found Day.” Residents are encouraged to take the art home and post a photo of it on social media.
“Art and Found Day” is an international art celebration where artists all over the world place their artwork within their local communities for residents to find. Started by Canadian artist Courtney Senior, this March marks the second year of the growing movement. Webster Arts is excited to bring this concept to the Webster Groves community.
For more information about “Art & Found” and other programs, visit webster-arts.org.