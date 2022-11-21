A man from the Benton Park area of St. Louis has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred last week in Webster Groves.
Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Nov. 10 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
Police responding to an assault call found Marcus Johnson, 44, suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The assault occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue near Ivory Crockett Park, according to Lt. Erich Weimer of the Webster Groves Police Department.
Johnson, who lived in the 2000 block of Hildred Avenue in Jennings, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. He had been stabbed in the chest with a knife, according to court documents filed with the charges.
Court documents show Johnson and Ingram were involved in an altercation, during which Ingram produced a knife and stabbed Johnson. One of the responding officers noted in the probable cause statement that Ingram posed a danger to the community because “he carried a knife to a park and later used it to stab the victim.”
Lt. Weimer said Ingram was arrested at the scene, and police believe this was an isolated incident.
It is unclear what the men, who both lived outside of the area, were doing at the residence in Webster Groves. Police have not released any details about what may have led to the stabbing, but said the investigation is ongoing.