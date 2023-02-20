A St. Louis man has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct after performing sexual acts at businesses in Shrewsbury and Maplewood, according to Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas.
On Feb. 6, a clerk at the Phil Mart, 7250 Lansdowne Ave. in Shrewsbury, contacted the Shrewsbury Police Department to report an incident of lewd behavior on the premises. Employees reported that the man had been pleasuring himself in the store. Officers were able to obtain video footage from the Phil Mart and positively identify Donald Nash, 33, of the city of St. Louis.
The police department submitted the case to Judge Gentry Smith, who issued a warrant for his arrest.
Nash was arrested in Maplewood on Feb. 13 for similar misconduct in the city’s library, Vargas said.
“Thankfully our judge was able to issue the warrant after he was positively identified and he was in custody within 24 hours,” she said, adding that Nash has similar charges in city of St. Louis.