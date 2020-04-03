On April 2, the office of county executive Sam Page mailed warning letters to about 50 St. Louis County businesses that have continued to operate despite a public health order to close.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Page ordered on March 23 that all non-essential businesses close for the sake of public health. According to a press release from Page’s office, several businesses have since ignored the order, including nail salons, craft stores, book stores, gyms, dine-in restaurants, beauty supply stores, bars and tanning salons.
“Everyone must do their part to save our community from further harm during this crisis,” said Page. “Those who are not designated as an essential business must follow this public health order. It has the force of law.”
Letters sent to offending businesses explained that, should the business not cease immediately, they could be subject to a fine of $2,000, a prison sentence of up to one year, or both. The business might also be disqualified from future county financial assistance.
Businesses who believe they are classified as “essential” under the Stay-At-Home order may provide all substantiative reasoning in a letter to the Associate County Counselor.