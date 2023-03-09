I attended a public meeting on Feb. 16 where the Kirkwood City Council met with three Kirkwood employees about their desire to switch to a defined benefit pension plan named LAGERS.
Their collective argument for switching to such a plan rests on two main points. First, they do not like the fact that their current 401(K)-style plan assets fluctuate based on the performance of the financial market — they want “stability.” Second, they discussed how hard they work for the city of Kirkwood, but it’s getting harder to maintain employee morale without LAGERS.
While all three speakers were courteous and well spoken, these indeed were the best arguments put forward by them to make the switch.
LAGERS will guarantee an annual return of 7% annually for the entire life of these workers and their beneficiaries. Incredible, but true — 7% is not a misprint.
How can LAGERS make such a lavish guarantee to these workers? Because Kirkwood taxpayers are on the hook for the life of the plan, regardless of how poor the market performs in any given year or period. As the speakers themselves pointed out, in the recessionary years of 2009 to 2011, participating LAGERS cities were required to increase contributions to make up for financial market shortfalls. Replace the word “cities” with individual taxpayers and you have a more accurate picture of what really happens. You, the taxpayer, will assume all of the financial risk of this reckless plan while the recipients receive all the benefits with zero risk.
In the coming months, the Kirkwood City Council will be voting on this matter. There is active support of it by some council members. I would urge each taxpayer to email each member of the city council to voice their opinion before it’s too late.
Bernard Bahn
Kirkwood