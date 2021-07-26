Regarding Proposition 1, the vote to repeal Ordinance Number 9145 which allows duplexes to be built on lots larger than 7,500 square feet previously occupied by single family homes in A-4 housing districts, I have questions.
This ordinance does not include or impact A-1, A-2 or A-3 housing districts in Webster Groves. Why will Webster Groves residents in A-1, A-2, and A-3 districts be allowed to vote on repealing the ordinance which has no impact on their neighborhoods, but could have significant impact on A-4 neighborhoods? Why should residents who have nothing to lose have a voice in what happens to those of us who could have much to lose? Consider if the tables were turned. How well received would be the opinions of A-4 residents voting on actions that only affect Webster Park properties?
The goal of providing affordable housing in Webster for families of more modest means is laudable, and the Community Land Trust proposal seems intriguing and possibly workable. The expansion of duplex housing in our A-4 districts, however, misses the mark.
At a meeting July 7 at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, one of our council members presented the case for duplex housing, but even by her own estimation, the cost of a duplex unit might be in the range of $300,000 and not necessarily affordable for a family of lower income. Have any builders/developers weighed in on the reality of building affordable units which would be worth their efforts? If it is not profitable for builders to do so and few to no duplexes are built in the next several years, will the city council impose another ordinance allowing duplex units to be built on properties smaller than 7,500 square feet to accomplish its goal? Will this ordinance only serve to increase density, cars, traffic, impervious surfaces and storm runoff in the neighborhoods already most densely populated in Webster?
Mari Fahrner
Tuxedo Park, A-4 District
Webster Groves