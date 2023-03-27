We, the residents of Glendale along with elements of Kirkwood, Webster Groves, Oakland, Rock Hill and Warson Woods, are a modern day Bastogne of December 1944.
Manchester Road is a mine field, Lockwood is closed and soon southbound Berry will close, eliminating access to I-44 east. Our access to supply is cut off. With this, I expect representatives of MoDOT, St. Louis County and Ameren, under a flag of truce, will submit to our municipal leadership a written demand for the surrender of our residents.
I expect to see our leadership to reply to their commander with a one-word written response, just like the eloquent General McAuliffe: “NUTS.”
We will not surrender. We will hold on regardless of cost and one fine day we will be liberated.
Dave Doyle - Glendale