Pool season is almost here, and local pools are ready to open for the summer.
Webster Groves Aquatic Center
The Webster Groves Aquatic Center will open for the season on Friday, May 27, and remain open through Sept. 4. Residents must have a valid recreation complex ID card to get resident rates. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a supervisor 16 years or older.
The Webster Groves Aquatic Center is open May 27 to Aug. 14 weekdays from noon to 8 p.m.; and weekends, Memorial Day and July 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. From Aug. 15 through Sept. 4, the pool will be open weekdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and weekends and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The aquatic center is located at Memorial Park, 33 E. Glendale at the recreation complex.
Avoid long lines by purchasing a membership. All memberships and resident IDs must be purchased in person, but can be renewed over the phone at 314-963-5600. Register now for group swim or dive lessons and classes, and learn about special events at webstergrovesmo.gov.
Kirkwood Aquatic Center
The Kirkwood Aquatic Center will open on Saturday, May 28, and remain open through Aug. 21. Bring a Kirkwood/Glendale/Oakland resident ID card to receive resident rates.
The Kirkwood Aquatic Center is open weekdays from noon to 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Memorial Day and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The aquatic center is located at 111 S. Geyer Road.
Half-price daily admission begins two hours before closing time. For more information, or to purchase or renew a season pass, visit kirkwoodparksandrec.org.
Shrewsbury Aquatic Center
The Shrewsbury Aquatic Center opens on Saturday, May 28. The last day of the season will be on Sept. 5.
The Shrewsbury Aquatic Center is open May 28 to Aug. 14 weekdays from noon to 8 p.m.; weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and holidays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pool will close at 4 p.m. on June 16, July 7 and July 14 for swim meets. From Aug. 15 through Sept. 2, the pool will be closed Monday through Friday, but open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The slide is closed from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, but otherwise opens one hour after opening and closes one hour prior to closing.
For more information, purchase a pass or register for swim lessons and other aquatic programs, visit cityofshrewsbury.com.