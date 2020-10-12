A notary will be available in the front vestibule of the Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave., every Wednesday through Oct. 21, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., and every Saturday through Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Masks are required.
The city of Webster Groves will host a ballot notary drive on Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to noon, at three locations: The main pavilion at Blackburn Park, the Ivory Crockett Park Pavilion and at the Southwest Park Pavilion. For more details, visit www.webstergroves.org/notarydrive.
Webster Groves Presbyterian Church will offer free mail-in ballot notarization services on Sundays, Oct. 11, 18 and 25, from noon to 3 p.m. Notary services will be held on the parking lot on the east side of the church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave. Masks must be worn.