Low mortgage rates and strong buyer demand have coupled to drive St. Louis area home prices up, up and up. What’s more, the seller’s market that took shape in the second half of 2020 shows no signs of slowing down in 2021.
Bob Bax is a broker and co-owner of Berkshire Hathaway Alliance Real Estate. Bax reports that he is seeing new listings coming onto the market that end up selling for 10-20% over the listing price. That’s thanks to historically low interest rates, so few homes on the market and a whole lot of interested new buyers. In simple terms, it’s all about supply and demand, Bax said.
Bax said many homeowners took a beating when home prices plummeted in the financial crises of 2017-18. Many lost faith in owning real estate, and chose never again to invest in a home.
However, attitudes began to change over the years, Bax said, with the implementation of state and federal first-time home buyer programs. New buyers are also being drawn to the home market by historically low mortgage rates under 3%.
“People are now looking at real estate as a safe investment again,” Bax said.
And then there are the millennials. Millennials are currently between 25 and 40 years old, and there are about 31 million of them in the U.S.
“We were always told they would be home buyers sooner or later, and they have entered the market in a big way,” said Bax. “The number one home buying market now are the millennials.”
Those wishing to buy a home or condo can expect to pay a hefty price. There just aren’t enough homes available to meet the housing demand. Bax said an average month of housing inventory in a steady market is six months. St. Louis County currently has a one-month supply.
“People historically lived in their houses for five to seven years. Now that number is in the double digits. Fewer people are selling as frequently as they use to. Our inventory levels have dropped every year for the last decade,” Bax said.
Without adequate housing available, Bax said many people are opting to remain in their homes — which by now have accrued some equity — rather than buying new ones. As an alternative to a new, larger home, homeowners are putting on home additions or are creating new outdoor spaces.
In west St. Louis County, the average sale price of a home is up 17.4% over January 2020; up 15.6% in St. Charles County; and up 24.3% in the city of St. Louis. Rising home prices are a trend not just locally, but at the state and national levels.
In Missouri, homes sold at an increased pace in January, staying on the market for an average of 43 days. That’s 26 days less compared to January 2020. The median sales price for the month was $191,788 — a 19.9% increase compared to January 2020.
And it’s not just homes or condos that are in high demand — the land market is “crazy as well,” according to Bax, with builders tearing down and putting up new construction.
Bax sees no immediate end in sight to rising home prices. Low inventory and multiple offers on properties are likely to remain common while the market waits for a boost in new home construction and a surge in home sellers.
“The buyer appetite has only gotten stronger in the last 18 months or so, and I don’t see that changing unless we get to a point where the affordability index goes too high,” he said. “At some point, buyers won’t be able to afford these homes. This is for both homes and condos.”
While sellers can expect top dollar for their homes, they are also going to pay top dollar on the new home they purchase. Bax said many are reluctant to get involved in the stress of the current housing market and are waiting for the market to settle down.
The demand for housing has prompted would-be buyers to turn to “escalation clauses” and “backup contingency strategies.” In the former, a buyer agrees to pay more than the highest bid on a home, up to a certain amount. A contingency strategy states: “I know I am number two on my bid for this home, but should the buyer drop out for any reason, I am number two in line.”
Because sellers are receiving multiple bids, buyers are often willing to waive inspections, appraisals and other contingencies to make their offers more attractive. Perhaps that surge in new sellers will come later this year, as COVID-19 vaccinations become more widespread and people become more comfortable about showing their homes while looking for a new place to live.