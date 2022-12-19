Winter is an increasingly difficult time for those in need, many of whom have to skimp on essential items — including food — to make ends meet.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, 33.8 million people lived in food insecure households in 2021. Though food insecurity is higher in rural and urban areas, it’s still a pressing concern in suburban neighborhoods — particularly among older individuals and families.
Local food pantries such as Kirk Care, Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and the Webster Groves School District Community Care Food Pantry are working to change that by providing food and personal care items for those in need.
About 40% of Kirk Care’s clients live in HUD-assisted housing for older adults, according to Kirk Care President Karen Gender.
“These are typically single people, and most of them do not have cars,” she said, adding that Kirk Care also helps other individuals and families in the Kirkwood School District, with as many as 150 food deliveries each month.
All clients who get help from Kirk Care receive a monthly box of non-perishable food items. What’s in each box, however, is specific to each individual or family’s needs.
“We have a couple of volunteers that work very hard putting specialty boxes together,” said Joanne Pratts, Kirk Care’s pantry director. “We have no-pork options, and vegetarian and vegan, and diabetic boxes.”
Clients also receive personal care items in their box that’s specific to their needs, which might include items like toilet paper or toothbrushes.
“If you have SNAP assistance, you cannot use it for diapers or other personal care products,” said Pratts.
In addition, each client receives a monthly food voucher from Schnucks for fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products. The amount for the voucher increases with family size.
Individuals or families who are interested in receiving food items can fill out paperwork on Kirk Care’s website. Kirk Care provides first-time food delivery to anyone. After that, the social services organization looks at residency and income level.
Another area food pantry is Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, established in 1982. The organization gives out close to three tons of food each month, along with utility assistance and other supportive services for those that need it, according to Webster-Rock Hill Ministries Executive Director Derek Bastian.
“A lot of people just assume this is a fairly self-sufficient area, but there’s a lot of need here,” Bastian said. “A lot of families with children, a lot of seniors, a lot of disabled.”
Clients receiving food typically go to the organization’s Webster Groves location and a volunteer brings them items to their car. However, home delivery is available for seniors or those with a disability. Those looking to receive assistance can go to Webster- Rock Hill Ministries’ website for more information.
While Kirk Care and Webster-Rock Hill Ministries focus on delivering food to individuals and families, the Webster Groves School District Community Care Food Pantry focuses on giving food to students.
Volunteers — mostly high school students and retired teachers — organize and distribute meals and snacks to schools in the area through the pantry’s food delivery program, according to Hixson Middle School Assistant Principal Mike Hazelton.
Cornelia Levels, a retired elementary school teacher who still substitute teaches in the area, enjoys volunteering for the pantry.
“I’ve been in Webster all my life, and I’m proud of the schools. To be able to give back, it’s really been rewarding,” said Levels, who picks up food at Hixson Middle School and delivers it to the schools in the area.
Students in the Webster Groves School District can receive a backpack on Friday with meals and snacks for the weekend, including items such as a single-serve macaroni and cheese, soup dish and pudding pack. To ensure that students receive food they like and can eat, Hazelton said counselors and social workers have conversations with families about any dietary restrictions or allergies that a student might have.
As many as 50 bags are delivered each week in the area, and any student in the district can receive one.
“Kids are just going to learn better if they don’t have to worry about food,” said Hazelton.
Difficult Decisions
Recent matters may complicate budgetary issues for those dealing with food insecurity, as well as those who want to donate — this includes factors such as inflation and the end of the eviction moratorium in St. Louis County, which ended on Jan. 5, 2022.
“I think we probably had a little bit less (demand) because people had some extra cash in their personal budget, but now they have to pay their rent on time and what not,” Kirk Care President Gender said.
Kirk Care receives funding for food items and assistance for those in need from a number of organizations in the area including churches, schools, service clubs and local businesses. Kirk Care also receives funding from the “check the box” on Kirkwood’s utility bill to help clients facing shutoffs.
“There are some federal programs that we try to have our clients go through first to help with utility assistance if they can, but then if they need more help, we will help,” Gender said.
Inflation, in part, may also be responsible for a decline in donations.
“Twenty dollars won’t buy you what it bought you a year ago,” Gender said, adding that there’s also been a decrease in donations to Kirk Care following the pandemic.
Bastian of Webster-Rock Hill Ministries said despite the greater need for items, ministry followers have given more to combat losses.
“Even when people are personally strained, they have still stepped up,” he said.
Kirk Care volunteer Pam Cooper started working in the pantry toward the end of the pandemic.
“During COVID, I got very concerned about the lack of food and people going hungry,” said Cooper, who helps sort various non-perishable food items based on expiration date and category. “I just love the idea that the food is going out to people that need it.”
How To Help
Kirk Care volunteers help in the pantry with sorting items, as well as delivering them to clients. Those interested in becoming a volunteer at Kirk Care’s pantry — either in the pantry or with deliveries — or by donating, can find more details at kirkcare.org.
Bastain said Webster-Rock Hill Ministries is always looking for help.
“We really depend on an army of volunteers,” he said.
Volunteers at Webster-Rock Hill Ministries help with a variety of activities ranging from answering phones and stocking shelves in the pantry to putting together food bags for deliveries. For more information or to volunteer, visit wrhm.org.
Though the Webster Groves School District Community Care Food Pantry is not currently accepting volunteers, donations are appreciated and contribute to the purchase of food, hygiene products, school supplies and infant products. For more information or to donate, visit tinyurl.com/bdef23uw.