Des Peres
• Groceries were reported stolen Sept. 1 from a store in the 12300 block of Manchester Road. The thief loaded a cart and left with it.
• A suspicious person was reported Sept. 2 at a store in the 12300 block of Manchester Road. A record check revealed the person was a fugitive from Manchester police.
• A delayed report of a theft by an employee was reported Sept. 4 at a business in the 11900 block of Manchester Road.
• A road rage incident was reported Sept. 5 on northbound I-270 between Dougherty Ferry and Manchester roads. A motorist in a Range Rover flourished a handgun at the victim.
• During the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5, police responded to 14 vehicle accidents and reported 21alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5 at West County Center, police took into custody two adults and one juvenile in a shoplifting incident involving designer clothing. The juvenile was a missing person from Illinois and was transferred to St. Louis County juvenile authorities. In addition, a fraudulent use of a credit card was reported, and a clerk reported receiving threatening text messages.
Glendale
• At 7:54 p.m. on Sept. 7, several residents reported a suspicious man wearing a gray hoodie being dropped off on Venneman Alley and looking into vehicles. Officers searched the area, but did not locate the person.
• At 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 8, a resident of Flower Hill Court reported seeing several persons outside his residence with flashlights. Police searched the area but did not locate anyone.
• At 10:06 p.m. on Sept. 8, officers responded to a report of suspicious persons in the area of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road. Officers searched the area and found nothing of suspicion.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• At approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 4, officers responded to the area of Sarah and North Taylor Avenues for reported suspicious activity. Officers discovered several vehicles had been unlawfully entered. Officers located the suspect’s occupied vehicle on North Lindbergh Boulevard north of the city limits. The occupants were found to be in possession of stolen property, which was linked to the original Kirkwood incidents. All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of controlled substances. They included a man, a woman and two juvenile males. None live in Kirkwood or have any known connection to Kirkwood, police said.
• At approximately 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 4, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Van Buren for a report of a larceny in progress. Dispatch informed the responding officers two subjects were inside the reporting party’s vehicle, then exited, and got into another vehicle and left the area prior to police arrival.
• At approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 4, officers began receiving multiple reports of unlocked vehicles unlawfully entered overnight in the 1300 block of Laven Del, the 500 block of Linwood, the 1100 block of Evans, the 1200 block of Folger, the 600-700 blocks of Kirkshire, the 1000 block of Curran, the 700 block of Lexington and the 1000 block of Plaza Terrace. Items reported stolen, include: a backpack and books, tools, a handgun, an iPad, wallets, credit cards and a purse and its contents. Additionally, a resident in the 900 block of North Geyer Avenue reported the overnight theft of her black, 2018 GMC Terrain. The vehicle had been left unlocked and the ignition key was in the center console area. The vehicle was recovered by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department around 6:30 p.m. the same day. An investigation is ongoing.
• At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, two yard blowers and tools were reported stolen from a detached shed in the 700 block of East Monroe Avenue overnight.
• During the week of Sept. 2-8, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 234 residential/business alarms and 23 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS Department on 54 calls.
Rock Hill
• Police responded to a report of a peace disturbance Aug. 29 in the area of North Rock Hill Road and Madison Avenue. Police found no disturbance and the subjects gone when they arrived.
• Police recovered alcohol stolen from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road Aug. 31.
• A vehicle was reported stolen Aug. 31 from a home in the 9800 block of Boulder Court.
• A handgun was reported stolen Aug. 31 from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Gilbert Avenue.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Charleville Avenue reported his license plate tabs stolen Sept. 3.
Shrewsbury
• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through and a laptop computer reported stolen Sept. 3 in the 7300 block of Sutherland Avenue.
• A 35-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting Sept. 6 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Unknown person(s) used large rocks to break the windows in several businesses in the 7700 and 7400 blocks of Watson Road Sept. 7. Entry was not made into any of the businesses.
• A cellphone was reported stolen Sept. 8 from a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• A larceny was reported at 9:01 a.m. on Sept. 3 in the 500 block of North Laclede Station Road. The victim placed a backpack on the ground next to his vehicle, and a tan Ford Taurus occupied by two white male subjects approached the vehicle, and one of the men got out of the car and stole his backpack.
• A purse was reported stolen between 6:50 and 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 4 from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of W. Pacific Avenue.
• A motor vehicle theft was reported Sept. 6 at a business in the first block of East Glendale Road. Someone entered the victim’s unsecured locker and stole the car keys. The suspect then proceeded to the parking lot and stole the victim’s vehicle.
• A burglary was reported at 4:05 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 300 block of Gray Avenue. Someone entered an unlocked garage and stole a weed eater, pressure washer and mini refrigerator.
• A larceny was reported Sept. 8 at a business in the first block of Allen Avenue. The victim attempted to purchase a cell phone from someone using an online marketplace app. The victim then met the seller and purchased the cell phone, but later found out that the seller did not give them the item they purchased.
• During the week of Sept. 2-8, police responded to 674 calls for service, 14 auto accidents and 13 alarms and assisted the fire department 37 times.