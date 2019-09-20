Des Peres
• A laptop computer was reported stolen Sept. 10 from an office in the 11700 block of Manchester Road.
• Graffiti was reported painted on the bathroom wall Sept. 11 at Sugar Creek Park.
• A black Toyota 4Runner was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Willow Leaf Dr. The vehicle was taken between 9 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 12.
• During the week of Sept. 6-12, police responded to 9 vehicle accidents and reported 15 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Sept. 6-12 at West County Center, two thefts were reported and two suspects were taken into custody. One, a juvenile, was taken to juvenile authorities in Clayton. A vehicle at the center also was damaged: the vehicle’s door was smashed in and the lock tampered with, but entry was not gained, police said.
Glendale
• A resident of Glen Kirk Lane reported a suspicious man near her residence carrying away a large black item at 10:44 p.m. on Sept. 15. Police arrested a 50-year-old St. Louis man for second-degree burglary, stealing over $750, possession of burglar tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. He was released pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 9, a larceny in progress was reported from a grocery store in the 10200 block of Manchester Road. Officers stopped and detained the suspect as he was leaving the store. Stolen items valued at approximately $150 were recovered from the suspect and returned to the store. The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged with stealing with a municipal court date.
• At approximately 7:35 a.m on Sept. 10, a trespassing was reported at a home in the 200 block of South Ballas Road. The resident returned home from spending the night at a friend’s house to find an unknown woman sleeping in his bed. The woman said she was walking home to De Soto, made a wrong turn walking on Hwys. 61-67 and ended up in the 200 block of South Ballas and decided to try a front door. When she found the door unlocked she entered the house, took a shower and slept in the master bed. The woman was arrested and charged with trespassing and possession of a controlled substance (police suspect amphetamine/ICE). The case will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for consideration.
• At approximately 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 11, officers began taking theft from vehicle reports in the 400 block of Delshire Place, 400 block of Gill, 200 block of Orrick, 500 block of East Essex and 500 block of South Crescent. Items reported stolen include: a wallet and contents, RayBan sunglasses valued at $800, a bicycle valued at $1,100 and dry cleaning. All of the victims’ vehicles were unlocked at the time of the thefts.
• Police arrested and charged an employee of a convenience store in the 11100 block of Big Bend Boulevard Sept. 11 for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets.
• Police arrested three suspects Sept. 11 after they stole alcohol from a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 for a reported reckless driver. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle. At the conclusion of their investigation, they arrested and charged the driver with driving while intoxicated.
• At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen from the 600 block of Simmons Avenue overnight. The vehicle was accidentally left unlocked with the ignition key in the vehicle.
• During the week of Sept. 9-15, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Sept. 9-15, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 24 residential/business alarms and 31 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 59 calls.
Rock Hill
• Police handled a disturbance Sept. 6 between a husband and wife in the 1200 block of Kortwright Avenue. The parties were separated and peace was restored.
• A mother and son in the 1200 block of Oak Leaf got into an argument Sept. 7, and the son ended up spending the night at a local motel, police said. There were no injuries.
• Police received a call for shots fired Sept. 7 in the area of Frederick Court and Litzsinger Road. Police checked the area and found nothing wrong.
• Police responded to a domestic incident Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of McKinley Avenue between a husband and wife. The husband threw the keys to his vehicle into the sewer, and the wife left with the kids, police said.
• A vehicle with the keys left inside was reported stolen from a residence in the 1200 block of Willow Creek Sept. 10.
• Alcohol was reported stolen Sept. 10 from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• Police are investigating a possible case of elder abuse reported on Sept. 10 in the 1600 block of Beaucaire Drive. The incident allegedly occurred between Sept. 7 and 9. At this time, no further information is being released.
Webster Groves
• Two trash can bins and two recycling bins were reported stolen Sept. 9 from a home in the 300 block of South Gore Avenue, sometime between Aug. 28 and 30.
• A vehicle was reported damaged Sept. 9 in the 700 block of Yale Avenue. The owner told police the vehicle had been scratched sometime between 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 8.
• Several items of jewelry were reported stolen at 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 10 from the bedroom of a home in the 200 block of Arbor Lane. There were no signs of forced entry.
• A motor vehicle theft was reported at 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the 8600 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The victim went into a store and left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. The victim returned to find a man wearing a black hoodie entering the vehicle and driving away.
• A leaf blower and weed trimmer were reported stolen Sept. 11 from an unlocked shed in the 400 block of Baker Avenue, sometime in the previous two weeks.
• License plate registration tabs were reported stolen between Sept. 11 and 14 from a vehicle in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
• During the week of Sept. 9-15, police responded to 542 calls for service, 23 auto accidents and 12 alarms and assisted the fire department 41 times.