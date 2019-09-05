Des Peres
• Police arrested a motorist following a traffic stop on Des Peres Road Aug. 23 for outstanding charges, driving with a suspended license and no plates. The driver was released on a summons after posting bond for the charges.
• Police arrested a motorist Aug. 23 following a vehicle accident in the 11900 block of Manchester Road with driving with a revoked license and an outstanding charge. The driver was released on a summons.
• Property damage was reported Aug. 26 at a home in the 1500 block of Bopp Road. Screens on the windows near the flagpole were damaged.
• Burglary of cash was reported Aug. 26 in the 11700 block of Manchester Road. Entry was made through the exterior door, which does not lock, down the stairs, and forced entry into the interior door to the rear of the business.
• Items were reported stolen Aug. 27 from vehicles parked inside a garage in the 1800 block of Camberly Road.
• A vehicle reported stolen from the 12000 block of Point Oak Road Aug. 28 was recovered a short time later in the 200 block of Huntleigh Drive in Kirkwood. The thieves likely abandoned the vehicle at this location, police said.
• A laptop computer was reported stolen Aug. 28 from a vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 1800 block of Candlewick Drive. A vehicle in the garage also had been ransacked.
• During the week of Aug. 23-30, police responded to 14 vehicle accidents and reported 23 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Aug. 23-30 at West County Center, six thefts were reported and three arrests were made, and a patron reported receiving a threatening phone message from an unknown person.
Glendale
• A resident of the 100 block of Trevillian Avenue reported the theft/loss of her vehicle’s front license plate Aug. 26. The date and time of the theft was unknown but believed to have occurred in the city of St. Louis.
• On Aug. 26, a Kirkwood resident reported a theft from his unlocked vehicle, parked in the 900 block of Victoria Place between Aug. 23 and 25. A laptop was reported stolen from the front passenger seat of the unlocked vehicle.
• At 6:01 p.m. on Aug. 30, police responded to several calls of basements flooding and vehicles stalled in floodwaters due to the heavy rains throughout the city.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• An auto was reported stolen Aug. 26 from the 200 block of North Woodlawn Avenue. The vehicle, with keys, was later recovered in St Louis city and an arrest was made.
• An officer responded to the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road Aug. 26 for a disturbance/assault in progress. One of the parties involved had left the area. Police are investigating.
• Two vehicles were reported moved from an unlocked garage in the 600 block of Laven Del Lane Aug. 26. One was parked across from the residence and the other stolen.
• On Tuesday, Aug. 27, A victim reported to the Kirkwood Police Department that he was scammed out of $2,000 by way of purchasing four $500 gift cards and providing the caller the gift card numbers through a phone conversation. The victim was made to believe the caller worked for Microsoft and the victim owed them for a computer overpayment. Police
are investigating.
• On Aug. 28, an unlocked vehicle was reported rifled through overnight in the 900 block of Bernice Avenue.
• A resident in the 100 block of East Woodbine Avenue reported a fraud Aug. 28. The victim obtained two $50 gift cards from WalMart and gave the phone caller the numbers over the phone. The caller told her if she didn’t, she was going to be arrested for drug trafficking. Police are investigating.
• Officers responded to the 1800 block of North Signal Hills Drive Aug. 29 for vehicles gone through overnight. One vehicle was unlocked with a handgun inside that was taken. Another vehicle had been stolen from the same block and was recovered. The cases are being investigated.
• A green Dodge Durango with Illinois registration was reported stolen Sept. 1 from the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road. The victim allowed a man known only asTony to borrow and sleep in it.
• During the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, four shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 23 residential/business alarms and 30 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 81 calls.
Rock Hill
• Several items of clothing were stolen Aug. 22 from a business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road. The suspect was last seen running towards Manchester.
• A fly fishing rod was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 9600 block of Manchester Road Aug. 23.
• A resident in the 1500 block of Berry Road reported Aug. 27 person(s) unknown broke into his vehicle and stole money and sunglasses from the car.
• Police responded to two occupants yelling at each other at a home in the 9700 block of Greystone Terrace Aug. 28.
Shrewsbury
• A wallet was turned in to police Aug. 30 after someone had dropped it into the Georgetown overnight drop box in the 7800 block of Chatwell Drive. Police are attempting to locate the owner.
• A woman reported Aug. 30 that a check she had mailed from the 7500 block of Big Bend was stolen after she mailed it. The check was altered and cashed by an unknown person.
• Officers responded to a drug overdose Aug. 31 in the 7400 block of Murdoch Avenue.
• A cellphone was reported stolen Sept. 2 from a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road.
• A 2005, white, Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from the 800 block of Ravensridge Road between Friday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.
Warson Woods
• During the early evening hours of Aug. 28, a person confined to a wheelchair was apprehended for shoplifting alcohol and hygiene products at a store in the 9900 block of Manchester Road. The items were recovered and management declined prosecution at this time.
• At about 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, police arrested a woman for stealing food and hygiene items from a store in the 9900 block of Manchester Road. The incident has been referred to municipal court.
Webster Groves
• No report was submitted this week.